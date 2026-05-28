Dumped via WhatsApp: FC Bayern apparently put unusual pressure on a top star

As had been the case for several months, Coman was still seen as a transfer target for the German record champions. According to reports, sporting director Max Eberl (52) had already tried in January to persuade the French international to join the Saudi Pro League, but failed.

In the summer, the second attempt followed shortly after the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian had arrived at Säbener Straße from Liverpool FC for €70 million shortly before the WhatsApp message, and selling Coman a year before his contract expired was intended to recoup part of that fee and save on the 2020 Champions League hero's hefty salary.

This time, the Munich club were more successful in their efforts: Coman moved to Al-Nassr on 15 August, with €25 million flowing into Bayern's coffers. According to Bild, the sum could well have been lower. Eberl was reportedly criticised internally for settling too quickly on that figure, and board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (58) then reopened talks with the Saudis, extracting a further €5 million.