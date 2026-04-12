'I have a plan!' - Diego Simeone defends decision to make TEN changes to Atletico Madrid lineup ahead of Champions League decider vs Barcelona

Despite the lack of senior experience on the pitch, the manager was encouraged by the performance levels of the debutants and youngsters who stood up to the pressure of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. "I always say the same thing, for me there are no ages," Simeone explained to reporters. "There are players who interpret the game and players who don't. I think we competed very well. We had a more bulky possession than I would have liked as I would have preferred us to be more direct. I think we could have equalised. I am happy with the way they did it. One doesn't know when those opportunities will return and you have to be prepared."