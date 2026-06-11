Misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo has a nightmare as Portugal narrowly beat Nigeria in final World Cup warm-up match

Portugal may be heading to North America on the back of a victory, but the headlines will undoubtedly be dominated by Ronaldo's struggles in front of goal. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon remains the focal point of Roberto Martinez’s side, yet he cut a figure of immense frustration throughout his 65 minutes on the pitch. Ronaldo wasted several clear-cut chances that he would usually convert with ease, leaving fans and pundits questioning his role as the undisputed starter for the upcoming tournament.

His first major opening arrived in the ninth minute when he latched onto a Nelson Semedo through ball, only to drag his effort wide with the goal at his mercy. The veteran’s mood darkened quickly as he was seen angrily thumping the ball away after it rebounded off the advertising boards. Later, he miskicked a prime opportunity from around penalty spot, ballooning a left-footed strike high into the stands.