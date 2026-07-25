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Australia international tests positive for cocaine and has driver's licence suspended after twice being stopped for speeding
Volpato faces legal trouble
Australia international Volpato has reportedly tested positive for cocaine during a roadside drug test after being stopped twice for speeding in Sydney, according to Daily Maverick. New South Wales Police intercepted the 22-year-old driving a BMW at 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Anzac Bridge in the early hours of Friday morning. He was subsequently issued a speeding infringement notice and had his international driver's licence suspended for six months as police continue their inquiries.
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Governing bodies address allegations
Addressing the reports involving the player, Football Australia and the local professional players' union have confirmed their commitment to monitoring the situation while providing full support.
A spokesperson for Football Australia released an official statement regarding the news surrounding the Socceroos winger: "We have been in contact with the player and continue to monitor the matter and support the player throughout this process."
Meanwhile, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement: "The PFA is aware of reports concerning Cristian Volpato and will ensure he is supported."
Controversy follows allegiance switch
This off-field controversy comes just months after Volpato officially completed a late international allegiance switch from Italy to Australia in late May 2026. The Sydney-born attacker, who previously represented Italy across various youth levels, had turned down a call-up to the Socceroos squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup to focus on his club career at Roma and subsequently Sassuolo. His last-minute change of heart earned him a place in Australia's 2026 World Cup squad shortly before these legal issues emerged.
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Sassuolo await police findings
Neither Volpato's management nor his club, Sassuolo, have issued an immediate comment as they await further developments from the New South Wales Police investigation. The young winger now faces potential internal disciplinary action from the Serie A side alongside any further steps taken by Football Australia. The situation threatens to disrupt his pre-season preparations in Italy and casts doubt over his standing with the national team ahead of upcoming international fixtures.
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