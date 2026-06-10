Tuesday evening's Corriere dello Sport reported that a deal was imminent, and Gazzetta dello Sport followed suit on Wednesday morning, effectively announcing its completion. According to the report, Glasner will sign a two-year contract with the Rossoneri, with an option to extend for a further year.
Translated by
Could a blockbuster transfer for David Alaba be imminent? Oliver Glasner has reportedly secured a new coaching role
For Glasner, the job in the fashion capital was clearly his first choice: the former successful manager of Eintracht Frankfurt and Crystal Palace is said to have deliberately turned down other options on the market.
The historic Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam, which had also shown strong interest in securing his services, ultimately came away empty-handed.
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Glasner is set to push for a radical change in tactics at Milan
Glasner's arrival in Milan is expected to trigger a radical tactical shift. AC Milan's management values his high-intensity approach, centred on aggressive pressing, rapid transition play and a relentless tempo.
This philosophy marks a sharp break from the club's recent past. Under former manager Massimiliano Allegri, Milan adopted an increasingly defensive mindset—a style that ultimately failed to deliver success. That cautious approach cost the Rossoneri a Champions League berth last term. Glasner now aims to rouse the sleeping giant and guide it back to Europe's top table.
Glasner is reportedly keen to bring Alaba to Milan.
The coach already has a clear plan for the rebuild, and it includes a major transfer coup: according to *Gazzetta dello Sport*, Glasner is determined to bring Austrian captain David Alaba to Milan.
The Real Madrid defensive utility man is primed to become the new defensive leader at San Siro. Yet the move carries risk: Alaba has battled serious injury problems since the 2023/24 season, including a cruciate ligament tear as well as persistent muscle and meniscus issues.
Nevertheless, Glasner is convinced of his compatriot's qualities, believing Alaba's international experience and leadership would justify the risk.
Sources claim Alaba has been pushing for a move away from Madrid or is at least being actively marketed, with the Austrian already pitched to several clubs. Most explosively, city rivals Inter Milan are also reported to be among the suitors.
Meanwhile, Milan is planning a broader personnel overhaul that extends beyond the coaching staff. Far-reaching structural changes are being discussed behind the scenes, with Austrian national team boss Ralf Rangnick still linked to a potential technical director role, according to Corriere dello Sport.