CONCACAF Player Rankings: Christian Pulisic, Alphonso Davies dethroned after World Cup

And now, after years of build-up, the CONCACAF World Cup is over. For a few weeks, the world arrived in North America, taking over the United States, Mexico and Canada to celebrate soccer. What a celebration it was. For a few weeks, there was one heck of a party in CONCACAF.

The three hosts played their part, with all three generating memorable moments. All three fell at the same hurdle, the round of 16, but all three also had genuine moments when they made their countries proud. As a result, new stars emerged, while familiar ones added new chapters to their legacies.

So, with that in mind, it's worth looking at CONCACAF's best players. Who's the top dog after the World Cup? GOAL breaks it down..