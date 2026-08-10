'It’s time to say goodbye' -The new Como signing Trevoh Chalobah writes emotional Chelsea farewell after 18 years

Chalobah has bid a final, tearful farewell to the Blues after his high-profile transfer to Italian side was officially ratified on Sunday. The 27-year-old England international departs West London, bringing to a close a nearly two-decade-long stint with the club he first joined as a primary school student.

Taking to social media to address the fans and staff who supported him throughout his development. The defender, who made 151 appearances for the club across all competitions, did not hold back in expressing his gratitude for the opportunities he received. "After 18 years, it's time to say goodbye to Chelsea," he wrote in his emotional post.