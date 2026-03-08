Christian Pulisic's USMNT-themed 'myth' debunked by AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko as World Cup claim is addressed

As Milan continue to chase down Champions League qualification, Luka Modric is pulling midfield strings at 40 years of age. He is another that the Rossoneri are hoping to see agree fresh terms and an extended stay at San Siro.

Shevchenko said on what the future holds for his fellow Ballon d’Or winner: “As long as he has this fire inside him, he has to stay. Also because despite his charisma, he's not a burden, he helps and knows how to always make himself available, without expecting anything in return.

“He's having an extraordinary season, we all know the great qualities he has. I had the chance to play against him: his way of interpreting the game is impressive, his work as an athlete that goes beyond that of a footballer. And then he's a fantastic person, a good person. I see him facing any team, always bringing the same quality, the same ambition. He gets followed with humility, without shouting. He plays with intensity and sacrifice, with team spirit.

“I'm happy he's at Milan because it enriches his career, playing for Milan is always special. And I'm happy for the Rossoneri fans because they deserve it. He projects a powerful image for the young players and obviously for his team-mates who are inclined to identify with him and follow him.”

Milan, who sit second in the Serie A table, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a derby date with arch-rivals Inter. Pulisic has illuminated that contest in the past and will be hoping to do so again while proving his worth to any doubters.