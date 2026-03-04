Rafael Leao to make AC Milan contract decision within 'weeks' as massive release clause poses key stumbling block

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are moving with clear purpose to secure the long-term future of their talismanic winger. Following the trend of extending key figures like Mike Maignan, the Rossoneri are determined to keep the Portuguese star as the definitive face of the club's new era under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri. The discussions have been ongoing since late January, led by sporting director Igli Tare, aiming for a commitment well beyond his current 2028 expiry.

Both parties share a strong mutual desire to continue their journey together in Lombardy. Leao recently reminded the San Siro faithful of his clinical edge with a decisive second goal against Cremonese. The atmosphere surrounding these current talks is notably more relaxed and familiar than the protracted and legally complicated saga of 2023 involving Sporting CP. Step by step, the dialogue is transitioning into a formal negotiation with absolute serenity and no rush.