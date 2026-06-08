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Christian Eriksen 'doing well' after mid-game collapse as Denmark hero receives love from ex-Man Utd team-mates following reassuring statement
Eriksen confirms he is back home
The football world was left in a state of shock over the weekend when the former Manchester United and Tottenham playmaker suddenly slumped to the turf during the 65th minute of Denmark's match in Odense. However, Eriksen has now taken to social media to provide a positive update on his status, confirming that he has already left the hospital to begin his recuperation.
In a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram account, Eriksen wrote: "I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started."
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Medical team credits ICD for protection
Danish national team doctor Morten Boesen, who famously attended to Eriksen during his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, explained that the technology fitted inside the player's chest functioned exactly as intended. The incident saw the match immediately abandoned after Eriksen briefly lost consciousness before being stabilised by medical staff on the field.
Eriksen echoed these sentiments in his statement, expressing his appreciation for the medical intervention. "In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years. Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it. For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children," he added.
Denmark stars left shaken by incident
The distressing scenes at Nature Energy Park made it impossible for the game to continue, according to Denmark head coach Brian Riemer. Despite Eriksen being conscious enough to wave to his teammates as he was led away, the emotional weight of seeing their talisman collapse for a second time in five years took its toll on the group.
"Christian Eriksen waved to his team-mates as he left the pitch," Riemer told reporters. "A few minutes before he fell ill, he had had a tussle with Ruslan Malinovskyi and I thought that was why he looked so distressed, but I was wrong. From that moment on, neither I nor the players on the pitch could have carried on with the match."
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Support pours in for Danish icon
The news of Eriksen's stability has been met with a wave of relief across the global football community. Former teammates from across his career, including former Manchester United stars David De Gea and Donny van de Beek as well as Lautaro Martinez, Davinson Sanchez and Siem de Jong, were among those to offer public messages of support as the Wolfsburg star returns to his family for a period of rest.
Danish team doctor Boesen provided further hope for fans during a Monday morning briefing. "I spoke to Christian this morning and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can go home. We take good care of the players and staff and are in contact with them on an ongoing basis," the medic stated prior to the midfielder's official release from the hospital.