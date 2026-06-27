From Chris Richards' near-perfect passing to Alex Freeman surpassing expectations - Five things we learned about the USMNT during the World Cup group stage

One last look before turning the page completely, okay?

The U.S. Men's National Team's group stage is over, and the knockouts are now all that matter. But before Mauricio Pochettino's side moves fully into win-or-go-home mode, it is worth taking stock of what got them here. The U.S. won the group, showed real attacking balance, got contributions from across the squad, and even after a late stumble against Turkiye, left the first phase with more answers than questions.

It was the most enthusiastic group stage in this team's history, one that saw players and fans step up in ways that the world has not seen before. This summer has already felt different, but again, the only way to truly make it so would be to make a dent in the later rounds of this tournament.

So, ahead of those later rounds, what can we learn from the group stage? What stood out? What will the USMNT take away from the first three games? GOAL takes a look...