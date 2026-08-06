'I can’t wait to start' – New Chelsea signing Marco Palestra opens up on ‘wonderful’ move after snubbing Inter

Palestra has revealed his eagerness to make his mark in London after Chelsea successfully navigated a competitive summer bidding war to secure the talented full-back The Italian international has been thrust into the heat of training sessions and friendly fixtures, including a recent appearance in Hong Kong. Palestra played for 65 minutes when Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in a friendly match. The player’s enthusiasm for the new challenge is evident whenever he speaks about the move. He seems genuinely struck by the prestige of the English top flight and the unique atmosphere surrounding every matchday.

Reflecting on the switch, he stated: “I’m happy, I can’t wait to start playing the Premier League, as it’s so exciting,” Palestra told Sky Sport Italia. "I know every game there is exciting, whether it’s against a big club or not. I can’t wait to get started, it’s wonderful.”