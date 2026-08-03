Shock reunion for £89m Chelsea star? Frank Lampard targets an audacious deal to bolster Coventry

Coventry have emerged as a surprise destination for Mudryk, with Lampard keen to land the winger on loan, according to The Sun. As the Sky Blues prepare for their long-awaited return to the top flight, the former Chelsea boss is looking to leverage his Stamford Bridge connections to bolster his attacking options.

The report suggests that Coventry's interest is not solitary, as two other unnamed Premier League sides and three European clubs are also monitoring the situation. A temporary switch could be the perfect solution for all parties, allowing the 25-year-old to find his rhythm away from the intense spotlight of west London.

Mudryk made eight appearances under Lampard during his second stint as Chelsea boss.



