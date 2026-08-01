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'Not expecting this great news!' - Xabi Alonso reacts to Mykhailo Mudryk's surprise Chelsea return after anti-doping suspension ends
Alonso confirms Mudryk arrival in Hong Kong
Alonso has expressed his delight at the unexpected return of Mudryk, though he admitted that the timing caught the club off guard. The 25-year-old winger had been absent from professional football since November 2024 following a provisional suspension for an adverse finding of the banned substance meldonium. However, the Football Association (FA) has officially closed its anti-doping proceedings after Mudryk accepted the breach, agreeing to a ban equal to the 20 months he has already served.
Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-1 friendly defeat to a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side in Sydney, Alonso confirmed that the Ukraine international would be joining the squad for the next leg of their international tour. 'Yes, he is coming to Hong Kong, but I haven't spoken to him yet,' Alonso told reporters, admitting that the breakthrough came as a welcome surprise. 'Yeah, to be honest, we were not expecting to have this great news at this moment,' he said.
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Managing expectations for the winger's fitness
Despite the excitement surrounding his return, Alonso was quick to preach patience regarding Mudryk’s physical condition. The winger - who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for £62 million and has recorded 10 goals in 73 appearances for the Blues - faces a daunting task to regain match fitness after nearly two years without a competitive game.
Alonso urged caution regarding the winger’s physical readiness, noting that his condition remains an unknown quantity. 'It's too early to tell how he is in terms of fitness, in terms of the game time you need to be involved again, so it's still too early to tell,' the manager stated. However, Alonso emphasized the empathy the club feels for Mudryk’s situation, acknowledging that the player has faced challenges that few can truly comprehend. 'But we are happy for him, especially for him, because we are probably not able to understand what he has been through during this time and how he feels at the moment with the things he has had to cope with,' he added.
The challenge of training in isolation
During his suspension, Mudryk was strictly prohibited from entering Chelsea's Cobham training ground or working with any official club staff members. To maintain a level of sharpness, the winger resorted to hiring his own private coach and goalkeepers, conducting his training sessions at the facilities of non-league side Uxbridge. This solitary regime has been a testament to his dedication, but Alonso warned that individual training cannot replicate the nuances of team football.
The mental fortitude required to train alone for over a year was not lost on Alonso, who praised Mudryk's professionalism during the dark period of his career. 'We expect that it will take time,' Alonso added. 'He trained on his own every day, and I think it had to be really, really hard because he wanted to play football, he wanted to be part of a team, and he was not allowed to do that for such a long time. Afterwards we will see if it's quicker or slower, but we need to be aware of that. We want him to feel part of the team. Once he is with us, we will see how things develop.'
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A crowded battle for starting spots
Mudryk’s return adds another layer of complexity to a Chelsea squad that has been heavily reinforced in the wide areas during his absence. The Blues have invested significantly in attacking talent, bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, and Geovany Quenda to compete for spots on the flanks.
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