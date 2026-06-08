Team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement issued by the Danish Football Association on Monday: "I spoke to Christian this morning and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. He is expected to be discharged from hospital soon and return home."
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Cautious all-clear: How Christian Eriksen is doing following his latest collapse
Boesen stated with reasonable certainty that Eriksen's pacemaker had delivered a shock. The 34-year-old quickly regained consciousness and even asked to walk from the pitch to the ambulance himself.
The VfL Wolfsburg forward had collapsed in the 65th minute of Sunday's international against Ukraine in Odense, prompting the abandonment of the match. He was then taken to Odense University Hospital to determine the cause of the episode. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is fine, and he asked me to say hello to all the players and tell them that he's okay," Boesen added.
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Eriksen collapses on the pitch again: "That was a real shock"
The incident caused widespread consternation in Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook: "My heartfelt thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and everyone close to him. It has been a terrible shock. And it is a huge relief that, given the circumstances, he is doing well."
Eriksen, who had just been relegated from the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, suffered a cardiac arrest almost exactly five years earlier, on 12 June 2021, during a Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen and was resuscitated. He subsequently had a defibrillator implanted, and doctors later cleared the record-breaking international to resume his professional career.