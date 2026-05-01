Revealed: Casemiro’s simple message to Man Utd team-mates before every game that helps to relieve pressure

Not only did Mainoo reveal Casemiro's pre-match 'ritual', he also praised the veteran midfielder's influence on his development. He admitted that the former Real Madrid player and Bruno Fernandes have been inspirations for him since he first broke into the first team.

"It's been huge for me because I've learned so much from Casemiro," he added. "Him and Bruno, to be fair. Mostly in training, like when I was 16 or 17, I'd come up to train, and I was only training with the first team at that time, I wasn't playing games – like training was my games."

"I'd watch them and the pace of training was so high. I'd just think, how are they so calm in that? And like, what are they doing? I'd go home and I'd think about it a lot, and I'd try and implement things. But I'm still learning now, to this day."