It's official! Man Utd announce mega new contract for Kobbie Mainoo as England midfielder reveals 'trophies' aim

The England international expressed his profound connection to the club, tracing his journey from the youth facilities at The Cliff to the hallowed turf of Old Trafford. Mainoo highlighted the building momentum within the squad and his personal responsibility to deliver success for the city he grew up in.

Speaking to the club's official website about his emotional attachment to the team and his ambitions for the coming seasons, Mainoo said: “Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family. I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

"From The Cliff, to Littleton Road, to Carrington and ultimately Old Trafford, the journey so far has been incredible. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.

"We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”