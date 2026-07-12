‘The cable had a better performance than Noni Madueke!’ - Zlatan Ibrahimovic savages performance of England winger against Norway as Arsenal star is replaced at half-time

England secured their spot in the semi-finals thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham, but the performance of Madueke left much to be desired in the eyes of Ibrahimovic. The former Chelsea man was handed a start on the right flank in the absence of the unfit Bukayo Saka, but he failed to seize his opportunity in Miami, leading to a brutal assessment from the former AC Milan striker.

Speaking on Fox Sports' coverage of the knockout tie, Ibrahimovic did not mince his words regarding the 24-year-old’s output. "[The hydration break] changed [the dynamics] a little bit because Jude Bellingham has been the most active player for England," Ibrahimovic noted. "But I think they’re playing with one player less so far Madueke has been on the pitch, I have to say every time he gets the ball he makes the wrong decision, and he’s walking on the pitch."



