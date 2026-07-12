‘Whatever’ - Jude Bellingham disagrees with England boss Thomas Tuchel after ‘sloppy’ assessment of the Three Lions’ World Cup quarter-final win over Norway

Tuchel did not hold back in his post-match analysis, despite the Three Lions reaching the final four. While he acknowledged the spirit of the group, he claimed England were "lucky" and expressed frustration at the technical level on display. "The head of mine is not fully satisfied and not 100 per cent happy with the way we played, and I stand by it," Tuchel told reporters. "I think we can play faster, more clinical. We had too many unforced errors and technical mistakes in our game that cost us a lot of belief."

However, the former Chelsea boss was quick to clarify that there is no rift developing in the camp ahead of the semi-final against Argentina. He insisted that while he has high demands, his affection for the squad remains high. "A lot of things we can do better, which is not a problem, but no disconnect from me to my team, not one per cent," he added. "I am full with my heart and fully in love with my players and my team and the way they perform."



