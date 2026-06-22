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Yosua Arya

Bukayo Saka returns to full England training as Thomas Tuchel delivers update on World Cup injury management plan for Arsenal winger

B. Saka
England
World Cup
T. Tuchel

Bukayo Saka has returned to full England training after concerns over the Achilles issue that affected the closing stages of his season with Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel remains cautious over the winger's workload, with England focused on keeping one of their key attacking players fit and ready for the latter stages of the World Cup.

  • Saka returns to full training ahead of Ghana clash

    England received a welcome fitness boost on Sunday after Saka rejoined full group training in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Arsenal winger had trained individually a day earlier as the Three Lions carefully monitored an Achilles problem that troubled him during the final months of the Premier League season.

    Despite being restricted to an 18-minute substitute appearance in England's 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas, Saka looked in good condition during the latest session. His return strengthens Tuchel's options ahead of England's second Group L fixture at Boston Stadium.

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    Tuchel explains England's cautious approach

    Tuchel stressed that England are taking a measured approach with Saka's fitness as the tournament progresses. The boss also underlined the importance of managing minor fitness issues during a major tournament.

    "I'm not in the physio department, but he hasn't missed a day of training, so I think that's a good thing," Tuchel said, as quoted by ESPN. "I think he's played so many games throughout these last few years. You can see he's a crucial player for Arsenal. He's a top quality player and he brings quality to the pitch, for Arsenal and England.

    "I think he's very important, as everyone can see. Managing niggles going into a competition is very important for the latter stages. You need important players like him to be ready to play and step up when called upon."

  • England focused on the long-term plan

    England's coaching and medical staff are prioritising Saka's condition with a strict load-management programme designed to have him available at his best later in the competition. That strategy was evident against Croatia, where Noni Madueke started on the right wing and Saka was only introduced once the outcome was largely under control. Tuchel reportedly is not expecting the 24-year-old to be ready for a full start until England's final group-stage match against Panama on June 27.

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  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Careful progression remains the priority

    England next face Ghana before travelling to New Jersey for their final Group L fixture. Having already collected three points, Tuchel's side are in a strong position to manage key players without taking unnecessary risks. The focus now is to ensure Saka's condition continues to improve. If his recovery stays on track, England hope he will be fully prepared to play a major role during the knockout rounds and any potential run deep into the tournament.

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England
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Ghana
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