'Bruno Fernandes is a cheat!' - Former England striker slams Man Utd captain and claims derby defeat to Man City was 'karma' for Phil Foden's red card

The Manchester derby at Old Trafford was ignited by a flashpoint between Fernandes and Foden that saw the Man City star sent off. The United captain appeared to foul Foden twice while he was on the ground, but it was Foden’s subsequent reaction that drew the red card.

"At the end of the day, Bruno Fernandes is a cheat," Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT. "He’s an outstanding player, but he’s a cheat. You’ve kicked Foden twice on the floor, which should have been a red card to you. Then Foden’s lashed out a tiny little bit and you’re rolling around when you’re not hurt. A proper referee goes over and says, 'You two, cut it out'. A yellow each, play on. It’s never a red card."



