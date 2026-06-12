Brighton make £30m offer for highly-rated Tottenham defender after rejecting two Spurs bids for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton have reportedly made a formal £30 million offer to sign Tottenham defender Vuskovic, according to The Athletic. The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back has emerged as a key target for Fabian Hurzeler as the Seagulls look to strengthen their squad following qualification for European football.

Vuskovic enhanced his reputation during a loan spell at Hamburg, where he impressed with his performances and contributed six goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances. The defender is reportedly keen on a move to Brighton, believing it would provide an ideal environment for his development.