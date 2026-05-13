Goal.com
LiveTickets
Montenegro v Croatia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Croatia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Croatia
World Cup

All you need to know about Croatia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

While a crowning glory has so far eluded them, Croatia have proven they aren't a team to be dismissed flippantly when it comes to World Cups.

After finishing in the top three in the past two tournaments, the Croats put together an unbeaten qualifying campaign, winning seven of their eight matches to reach the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They may have lost a few of their important players to international retirement in recent years and a couple of their established stars may be beyond their peak years, but with the legendary Luka Modric showing he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level, Zlatko Dalic's side will provide more than just a tough examination for the teams they'll face this summer, which include England in Group L.

Croatia will also take on Ghana and Panama and will certainly be confident of producing another deep run into the knockout stages of the tournament.

  • FBL-WC-2022-MATCH58-CRO-BRAAFP

    Goalkeepers

    Dominik Livakovic is expected to start in goal for Croatia. The Dinamo Zagreb shot-stopper impressed during the 2022 World Cup, being his side's hero with saves in penalty shootout triumphs against Japan and Brazil as they reached the semi-finals. The back-up options are all a little inexperienced, with Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur and Ivica Ivusic boasting only nine international caps between them.

    PlayerClub
    Dominik LivakovicDinamo Zagreb
    Dominik KotarskiCopenhagen
    Ivor PandurHull City
    Ivica IvusicHajduk Split
    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-CRO-FROAFP

    Defenders

    In defence, Croatia boast players with plenty of experience in Europe's top-five leagues. Josko Gvardiol is the standout and is expected to play out wide at full-back while the likes of Duje Caleta-Car and Josip Stanisic bolster the backline.

    They'll have plenty of depth if required, too, with Crystal Palace's Borna Sosa and exciting Tottenham youngster Luka Vuskovic, currently on loan at Hamburg, expected to be included in the final 26-player squad.

    PlayerClub
    Josko GvardiolManchester City
    Duje Caleta-CarReal Sociedad
    Josip StanisicBayern Munich
    Josip JuranovicUnion Berlin
    Borna SosaCrystal Palace
    Josip SutaloAjax
    Luka VuskovicHamburg
    Marin PongracicFiorentina
  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-CRO-CZEAFP

    Midfielders

    Croatia's strength has always been the quality of their central midfielders. While Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Rakitic aren't around anymore, Luka Modric remains just as reliable as ever, while Andrej Kramaric is also vastly experienced with over 100 international caps to his name.

    Mario Pasalic has impressed with Atalanta and should get plenty of minutes in North America, as should veteran Mateo Kovacic.

    PlayerClub
    Luka ModricAC Milan
    Andrej KramaricHoffenheim
    Mario PasalicAtalanta
    Nikola VlasicTorino
    Mateo KovacicManchester City
    Lovro MajerWolfsburg
    Nikola MoroBologna
    Petar SusicInter Milan

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-EUR-2026-QUALIFIERS-GIB-CROAFP

    Attackers

    One area where Croatia may struggle over the summer is up front. Ivan Perisic is still proving he can deliver when called upon, but manager Dalic has had to rotate players in the central striking position as no one has claimed the jersey outright during recent international breaks.

    Ante Budimir may end up getting the nod due to his general experience, but he has hardly been prolific in the Vatreni colours. The same can be said for Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic, Franjo Ivanovic and Mislav Orsic, most of whom are still young and raw with the exception of Orsic, who is one of the older heads in the squad at 33 years of age. 

    PlayerClub
    Ante BudimirOsasuna
    Petar MusaFC Dallas
    Ivan PerisicPSV Eindhoven
    Igor MatanovicFreiburg
    Franjo IvanovicBenfica
    Mislav OrsicPafos
  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-CRO-GIBAFP

    Croatia's star players

    If Croatia are to put together another surprise run to the semi-finals, they'll need their vastly experienced stars to show up once again. Luka Modric may be 40 years of age but has shown no sign of letting his standards slip at AC Milan, while likely midfield partner Mateo Kovacic will be important despite enduring an injury-hit season at Manchester City.

    Ivan Perisic loves a goal at a World Cup, while Josko Gvardiol will be relied upon to keep things tight at the back and offer a goal threat at set-pieces. Croatia have shown their durability at previous international tournaments and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic will be licking his lips at the prospect of saving his nation again if a penalty shootout materialises in the knockout stages.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-PORAFP

    Predicted Croatia Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Croatia have a pretty settled core in defence and midfield, though how they cram a load of central-thinking players into one starting XI will be food for thought for manager Dalic.

    The national team boss has also chopped and changed his central striker in recent international breaks, though nobody has convinced as of yet.

    When it comes down to it, Croatia will be dependent on their star performers in defence and midfield to give them the solid foundation they need to make their mark at the World Cup, with Budimir potentially tasked with the main goal-getting role up front.

    Predicted Croatia starting XI (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Stanisic; Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic; Budimir.

Friendlies
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL