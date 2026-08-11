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Why has nobody ‘begged’ Robbie Keane to fill their dugout? Ex-Tottenham & Liverpool star backed for top job after cutting his coaching teeth in trophy-winning style
Keane has savoured league & cup wins as a manager
Keane’s first experience of life in the dugout was embraced with Indian outfit ATK. In 2023, he truly took the plunge when agreeing to take charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv. He guided them to the Israeli league title and a domestic cup triumph.
Similar success was enjoyed in Hungary with Ferencvaros, while also experiencing more continental competition in the Europa League. After 16 months in Budapest, the 46-year-old decided that the time had come for another change of scenery.
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Keane has been linked with several clubs
Having proved his worth while operating a long way outside of his professional comfort zone, a man that spent time in MLS with the LA Galaxy as a player was linked with some prominent posts across England and Scotland.
No deal has been done, with the Irishman aware of the need to avoid rushing into any decision. His stock remains high, though, and the likelihood is that more positions will open up early in the 2026-27 campaign.
Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Stack, who formed part of the Gunners’ fabled ‘Invincibles’ squad, briefly worked alongside Keane at Maccabi. He is confident that a modern day Premier League legend will reach the very top of the management game.
Keane tipped to reach the very top
Stack, speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with trygge norske casino, said when asked about Keane’s new career path: “I've spoken to Robbie from time to time. Obviously, keep a close eye on how he's getting on and results and trophies in Robbie's case.
“I was fortunate to work with Robbie. An absolutely excellent man first and foremost. What a great person to have at a football club. Not just to work alongside as a coach, but just for the players.
“I could see instantly the reaction the players had towards him. And I could see that every time he spoke or walked into a room, there was a real clear excitement from players and the group. He just had that impact on the group.
“And then he goes and follows it up with two league titles in two different countries and possibly a cup as well, I think. So to go and do it in Israel and then to go and do it in Hungary, with arguably the two biggest sides over there, that's fine and people will say that. Listen, you've still got to go and win titles.
“In a different country, a different culture, a group of players you don't know, a market in terms of recruitment that you don't probably know, in terms of budgets that you're probably not used to working with. There's a lot to be said for that.
“And so many managers have gone abroad and failed. So I think massive kudos and massive respect needs to be paid to Robbie. I think Robbie is probably waiting for the right one to come up.
“I think he's put himself in a position now where I don't think he needs to get back in. I don't think he's in any rush. I think he'll be in quite a strong position and I’m very, very surprised that someone hasn’t picked the phone up and begged Robbie to come and take a job.”
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Where will Keane's next coaching post be?
Those calls may not be too far away, with a number of clubs expected to go in search of coaching inspiration once the new season is up and running. They will be looking for someone that can come in and make an immediate impact.
Keane has shown that he is capable of doing just that, with it possible that another stepping stone will be found - one much closer to home - that acts as a springboard to even bigger and better things.
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