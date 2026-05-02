Barcelona get massive Raphinha boost just in time for La Liga title run-in

Speaking about Raphinha’s importance to the squad, Flick highlighted the winger’s commitment and leadership, while also discussing the availability of other players, including the injured Lamine Yamal.

"Rapha always gives 100%," Flick explained. "It’s his mentality, his attitude. He helps us a lot, but he’s struggled this season. It’s important to have him back. He’ll travel and we’ll see what happens. He’s the captain. Maybe he’ll give us what we need.

"I don’t know about Andreas [Christensen, if he’ll be able to play this season], we have to take it one step at a time. ‘Berni’ will be with us tomorrow." About Yamal, he added: "We’re in contact. He’s doing well, his progress is good. I think we’ll see him at the World Cup. He has time to recover and come back. That’s what he wants"