Lamine Yamal told he's to blame for season-ending injury at Barcelona after private plane McDonald's 'boast'

While the football world reacted with concern, Juan Furlanich of DSports launched a surprising attack on the player’s professionalism. The presenter linked the injury to a recent photo Yamal shared of himself eating McDonald's on a private jet.

Questioning the player’s lifestyle choices and recovery habits, Furlanich told Futbol Total: "It's unbelievable that Lamine Yamal injured himself today taking a penalty kick. And let's put aside the irony or humor, it's completely real: he injured himself taking a penalty kick.

"A footballer who less than 48 hours ago was jokingly eating fast food while arriving in the early hours of the morning on a private plane, 48 hours before a match. I believe that all of this is not a coincidence, that it is not something that ends up being fortuitous and that ends up being the product of misfortune or bad luck.

"It has to do with the consequences of probably not being well, not resting well, not taking care of yourself, and taking risks, and ending up with what happened. It's not a stolen photo; he himself boasted about these things."



