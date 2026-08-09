Barcelona growing frustrated with Frenkie de Jong as midfielder continues to reject surgery on foot injury

According to SPORT, the Catalan club's hierarchy is growing increasingly frustrated with the Dutch international, who has shown no signs of physical improvement since sustaining the knock. The injury has become a major point of contention between the player and the club's medical staff, particularly after De Jong returned to Catalonia following the Netherlands' exit from the World Cup.

The situation represents a significant blow to Hansi Flick’s tactical planning as he prepares for his debut season at the helm of the Blaugrana. The club’s medical team has expressed a clear preference for surgery, believing it to be the only definitive way to resolve the underlying issue. However, De Jong’s preference for a non-invasive approach is expected to keep him sidelined for at least four months, with some estimates suggesting he could be out for up to half a year depending on his body's response to treatment.