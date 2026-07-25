AFP
A new number seven in town! Atletico Madrid complete stunning €35m swoop for PSG star Kang-in Lee
A blockbuster return to Spain
Atleti have announced the transfer of Kang-in from PSG for a reported fee of €35 million. The 25-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2031. After enjoying immense success in France, Lee returns to Liga in the prime of his career.
He arrives fresh off an impressive summer representing South Korea at the 2026 World Cup across North America. To mark his status as a marquee arrival, the club has handed him the prestigious number seven shirt.£50 bonus
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Adding proven quality and pedigree
The Spanish giants wasted no time expressing their delight over the high-profile acquisition. In an official statement, the club highlighted the versatility and technical brilliance that made the playmaker a priority target.
"Atletico de Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kang In Lee, who has signed for our club until June 30, 2031," the statement read.
"A talented left-footed midfielder, the 25-year-old can operate in the attacking midfield role or from either wing, and stands out for his vision, exquisite ball control and ability to pass and shoot. Kang In Lee is Atlético de Madrid's new number '7'."
Familiar with Spanish football
While Lee reached global superstardom in Paris, he is no stranger to Spanish football. The Incheon-born star moved to Spain at just ten years old to join Valencia's famed academy. He subsequently broke into the first team, lifting the Copa del Rey in 2019 and racking up 62 senior appearances.
Seeking more consistent playing time, he later transferred to Real Mallorca. Under the guidance of Luis Garcia Plaza and Javier Aguirre, Lee flourished, making 73 appearances and establishing himself as one of Liga's most exciting creative outlets. That scintillating form on the Balearic island ultimately convinced PSG to secure his services in 2023.
At international level, his rise has been equally meteoric since winning the Golden Ball at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. Following a gold medal triumph at the 2023 Asian Games, he has now earned 50 caps for his country.
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The start of a new era
With the formalities completed, Lee will now link up with his new team-mates to begin this fresh chapter. His tactical flexibility - capable of operating centrally as a playmaker or drifting in from the flanks - will give his new team crucial options in breaking down opposing defences.
Atletico supporters will be eager to see their new number seven pull on the famous red and white shirt. As the club looks to compete for top prizes, Lee's creativity and elite experience could prove to be a pivotal addition.
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