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Aston Villa step up Zion Suzuki pursuit as Emiliano Martinez transfer talks advance
Suzuki emerges as primary target
According to The Athletic, Unai Emery's side are actively laying the groundwork for life after Martinez, with Japan international Suzuki identified as the leading candidate to take the number one shirt. The 23-year-old, who has been at Parma since 2024, made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Italian outfit last season, keeping six clean sheets. His stock has risen further following impressive displays on the international stage, where he started all four of Japan's matches at this summer's World Cup before their round of 32 exit to Brazil.
The interest in Suzuki is not entirely new, as the Newark-born shot-stopper has been on the radar of Villa's scouting department for several months. Previously, the club had monitored other options, including RC Lens' Robin Risser, but Suzuki's physical attributes and distribution have moved him to the top of the shortlist. His path to Villa Park has also cleared following news from Fabrizio Romano that Paris Saint-Germain's deal for the goalkeeper has collapsed. Despite a verbal agreement on a €35 million package and a private flight arranged for a medical in Paris, PSG pulled the plug on the transfer due to complications regarding player commissions and terms with his representatives.
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The Martinez situation changes
The pursuit of a new goalkeeper comes as a surprise given the club's public stance just weeks ago. Previously, Aston Villa's director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, had been adamant that the Argentine would remain in Birmingham. Speaking to 365scores, Vidagany stated: 'The goalkeeper's future is settled, he is staying with us, and we have no intention of letting him go this summer. The team needs his efforts and extensive experience, and he is a very important element in our project for next season.'
Despite those firm declarations, the landscape has shifted as Juventus continue to push for the former Arsenal man. The Italian giants had seen several incremental offers rejected earlier in the window, but negotiations have now reached a stage where a departure is being seriously considered.
A legacy at Villa Park
Since joining from Arsenal in September 2020, Martinez has established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable and charismatic goalkeepers. He has made 256 appearances for the club, becoming a terrace hero and playing a pivotal role in Villa's triumph in the Europa League. Last season was no different, as he featured in 44 games across all competitions, including 32 starts in the Premier League.
The potential sale of Martinez would add to what has already been a summer of significant upheaval at Villa Park. The club has already seen the departures of established first-team players such as Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Lucas Digne as Emery looks to reshape his squad for the upcoming campaign.
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Summer arrivals and new season start
Ahead of the new campaign, Aston Villa have already been active in the transfer market, securing the signings of Johan Manzambi from Freiburg and Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Unai Emery's side kicked off their competitive season with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, and they will now look to bounce back when they begin their Premier League campaign away to Brighton on August 23.
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