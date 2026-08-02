The price is too high! Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Emilio Martinez from Aston Villa

The decision, which was reached internally by the Bianconeri hierarchy several days ago, has now been formally communicated to the Premier League side, effectively ending one of the summer's most high-profile transfer pursuits. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the primary factor behind the collapse of the deal is the "total cost of the operation," which Juventus deemed financially unfeasible given their current budget constraints.

The Italian club conducted a thorough analysis of the figures involved, including the transfer fee, the player's substantial wage demands, and various associated expenses. "Aston Villa have been informed by Juventus about plans not to proceed with Dibu Martínez deal anymore," wrote Romano on his social media. "The decision was made internally days ago and now confirmed to Villa as Juve believe costs of the deal are too high."







