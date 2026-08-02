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The price is too high! Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Emilio Martinez from Aston Villa
The financial barrier at the Allianz Stadium
The decision, which was reached internally by the Bianconeri hierarchy several days ago, has now been formally communicated to the Premier League side, effectively ending one of the summer's most high-profile transfer pursuits. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the primary factor behind the collapse of the deal is the "total cost of the operation," which Juventus deemed financially unfeasible given their current budget constraints.
The Italian club conducted a thorough analysis of the figures involved, including the transfer fee, the player's substantial wage demands, and various associated expenses. "Aston Villa have been informed by Juventus about plans not to proceed with Dibu Martínez deal anymore," wrote Romano on his social media. "The decision was made internally days ago and now confirmed to Villa as Juve believe costs of the deal are too high."
- AFP
Martinez and the failed dream move
The news comes as a significant blow to Martinez, who had reportedly identified Juventus as his ideal destination. The 33-year-old was said to be ready to wage war with Villa to secure a dream move to Italy. Earlier in the window, Juventus had gone as far as submitting an initial contract offer to the Argentine international, indicating a high level of mutual interest.
For Martinez, the move to Turin represented an opportunity to test himself in Serie A and secure a starting spot at one of Europe's most historic clubs. Juventus had long viewed the former Arsenal man as the perfect fit for their squad, valuing his immense experience and the winning mentality he displayed during Argentina's successful 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.
Tension remains at Villa Park
Despite the collapse of the Juventus deal, the situation at Villa remains complex. Martinez is currently under contract in the West Midlands until the summer of 2029, a deal he signed following his move from Arsenal in 2020. While Villa have publicly maintained that their star goalkeeper is not for sale, there have been clear signs of friction behind the scenes. The hierarchy at the club had reportedly placed a valuation of €12 million on the player, a figure that sparked debate given his status as one of the Premier League's top performers.
The history of tension between the player and the club's management is well-documented, with previous seasons seeing public disagreements over his future. This pattern of friction reached a peak when the goalkeeper allegedly pushed for an exit previously, leading to temporary exclusion from the starting lineup. He eventually returned to the fold and helped Unai Emery's side secure Champions League football.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for the Argentine star?
Upon his return to club football, the question of where he will spend the 2026-27 season will once again become the focal point of discussion in the West Midlands. If no other suitors emerge with a package that satisfies both Villa's valuation and the player's personal ambitions, Martinez faces the prospect of remaining at a club where he has expressed a desire to leave.
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