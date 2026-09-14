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Arsenal turn to Pro Ref for answers after Sunderland penalty controversy
Gunners seek urgent Pro Ref clarity
According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are prepared to take formal action by contacting Pro Ref following the controversial decision to award Sunderland a penalty Arsenal to contact Pro Ref after Mikel Arteta fumes over Ezri Konsa penalty decision in Premier League win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.in Saturday’s hard-fought victory. The incident involved Gunners defender Konsa and Sunderland captain Dan Ballard, with the former being penalised for what official John Brooks deemed to be excessive holding inside the penalty area.
The decision was particularly frustrating for the North London side as it was upheld by the video assistant referee, despite initial replays suggesting a physical battle between both players. A statement released by the Premier League Match Centre clarified the official stance at the time, noting: 'The referee's call of penalty to Sunderland for a holding offence by Konsa on Ballard was checked and confirmed by VAR.'
- AFP
Arteta hits out at officiating standards
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not hold back in his post-match assessment following the victory, sealed by goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka. Cutting a frustrated figure, he questioned the logic behind the decision, expressing his disbelief that such a call could be made at the highest level of English football, where the stakes are incredibly high. 'This is not acceptable at this level. I watched it 20 times and I cannot find a way to understand how they think to give a penalty in that situation, or the way the VAR has to intervene.'
The Arsenal manager further emphasised the potential long-term consequences of these officiating mistakes, suggesting that poor decisions could ultimately decide the destination of the Premier League trophy. 'So I don't know what to think. I'm sad that we have to discuss this after such a beautiful game, that at this level has the gravity of that. Because that changes the course of the season and it can cost you the championship. At this level, with all the work we put in, this cannot happen.'
Pundits side with the champions
Arteta’s grievances were echoed by several high-profile pundits who analysed the footage on Match of the Day. Former Premier League defender Ashley Williams was particularly vocal in his criticism of John Brooks' decision-making, suggesting that the foul actually went the other way.
Williams provided a vivid description of the clash, comparing the Sunderland defender's actions to a combat sports manoeuvre rather than a genuine footballing incident. 'I think he's got it completely wrong,' Williams explained during the broadcast. 'It's almost like a perfect hip toss in judo from Ballard. In no way is it a penalty.'
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Le Fee misses from the spot before Guimaraes strike seals victory
In the 55th minute, Sunderland were awarded the controversial penalty, but David Raya produced a crucial save to tip Enzo Le Fee's spot-kick onto the post. The game dramatically turned just three minutes later when Guimaraes broke the deadlock to put Arsenal ahead in the 58th minute. The Gunners went on to secure a 2-0 victory, making it four wins from four matches to stay top of the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's trip to face Brighton.
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