Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri fired warning over replacing suspended Mason Greenwood by Marseille boss

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, Beye confirmed that Nwaneri is the primary candidate to step into the starting XI. While the Marseille boss is clearly an admirer of the Arsenal academy graduate, he was quick to remind the 19-year-old that the physical demands of French football are a significant step up from youth development. "He's a big talent who needs to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1," Beye told reporters, "He looks like the ideal replacement for Mason but we have several quality players to choose from. He must understand he's come to a very, very high-level club."