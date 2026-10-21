Would Arsenal want Jeremy Doku or Antoine Semenyo? Ex-Gunners star ‘not convinced’ transfer raids will be launched if Man City are stung with FFP relegation

Premier League champions from Emirates Stadium were in the market for a left-sided attacker during the summer transfer window. Energetic Greek forward Christos Tzolis was acquired, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli moving on.

Interest was shown in more proven performers, with rumours of Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Vinicius Junior potentially heading to north London capturing the imagination at one stage. The Brazilian former Ballon d’Or contender eventually signed a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

Bradley Barcola was another to register on Arsenal’s recruitment radar, as a star for France and back-to-back Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain. His valuation crept ever higher, to the point that Liverpool ended up paying £123 million ($165m) for the 24-year-old.