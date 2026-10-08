Erling Haaland transfer talk & Elliot Anderson ‘guarantees’ - Man City legend Paul Dickov assesses the impact of 115-charge FFP case on Enzo Maresca’s squad

An independent commission has found City guilty of regulation breaches on an epic scale, while a damning statement from the Premier League has accused a team that enjoyed domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola of conducting “sham arrangements”.

City have maintained their innocence throughout, with an appeal against any sanctions being lodged, with the Blues convinced that they can clear their name. A long-running saga has, however, become an unwelcome distraction for fans, players, coaches and board members.

With uncertainty in the Lancashire air, inevitable questions have been asked of what severe punishments could mean for City and their star-studded squad. If points deductions, and even relegation, were to be put in place then some players may consider moves elsewhere.

Prolific striker Haaland would sit towards the top of that list, having already been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the not too distant past, and five years could be all that he completes at the Etihad.