‘Classic agent play’ - Why Vinicius Junior to Arsenal was never on as former Premier League record holder reacts to surprising transfer talk

As Vinicius headed into the final 12 months of his previous deal at Santiago Bernabeu, rumours surfaced regarding a potential change of scenery for the 26-year-old ‘Galactico’. His representatives were said to be sounding out interest from across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Lucrative terms can be found in the Middle East, where Cristiano Ronaldo continues to ply his trade, while big-spending teams in England are forever in the market for proven performers at the very highest level.

Vini Jr has been a Ballon d’Or contender in the not too distant past and remains a model of consistency in Madrid. He would have filled an important role for Arsenal - who have parted company with Leandro Trossard this summer and are preparing to sanction the sale of Gabriel Martinelli.