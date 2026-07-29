Arsenal in advanced talks with Newcastle over Bruno Guimaraes transfer as final fee set to exceed £75m

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of the Newcastle captain, with talks between the two clubs now entering an advanced stage, according to talkSPORT. While the Magpies have publicly maintained that no formal contact has occurred, it is understood that significant progress has been made toward a verbal agreement. The deal is expected to reach a total value north of £75 million, and the Gunners are ready to finalise the deal sooner rather than later.

The groundwork for this high-profile switch appears to have been laid some time ago, as personal terms between Arsenal and the Brazilian midfielder have already been agreed upon. This development has caused a degree of friction between the two clubs; Newcastle insiders have expressed surprise at the lack of a formal written bid despite the intense speculation, whereas Arsenal sources insist that three verbal offers have already been communicated.







