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Argentina announce 'National Football Teams Day' to celebrate dramatic 2026 World Cup victory over England
Commemorating a historic turnaround
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved to permanently celebrate the date of their most recent major victory over their rivals. Following a unanimous vote by the council executive meeting, July 15 will now be recognised as a day of national sporting significance. The date was specifically selected to honour the Argentina national team performance in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, where Lionel Scaloni’s side recovered from a late deficit to secure a 2-1 victory against Engalnd.
The Three Lions had taken the lead in the 55th minute through an Anthony Gordon finish, and Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared to be heading for the final. However, a late surge saw Enzo Fernandez equalise in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck a winner in stoppage time.
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Immortalising a modern classic
The AFA released an official statement following Wednesday's council executive meeting to explain the profound significance behind the newly established special day. The statement read: "The date was chosen to commemorate the Albiceleste's great and historic victory over England in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup.
"The team, led by Lionel Scaloni, were trailing the English side by a single goal but, thanks to goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, managed to turn the result around and send the whole country into a frenzy, with people flooding the streets in celebration."
Falklands controversy reignited
The victory was not without its share of political friction, as the long-standing dispute over the Falkland Islands returned to the forefront of the sporting rivalry. After the final whistle in Atlanta, several Argentina players were seen holding a banner on the pitch that read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Malvinas are Argentinian). This message, claiming sovereignty over the British Overseas Territory, sparked immediate condemnation from the UK government and triggered a formal investigation by FIFA.
Despite the backlash from international governing bodies, Argentina’s President Javier Milei defended the squad, describing the celebration as "perfectly valid" and representative of the nation's shared sentiment. AFA president Claudio Tapia further emphasised the weight of the result during a recent sponsor event. Tapia claimed that for many Argentinians, the tournament felt won the moment they defeated England, regardless of the subsequent outcome in the final.
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FIFA disciplinary proceedings loom
While the country celebrates the win, the AFA is still navigating the fallout from a chaotic end to the tournament. Lionel Messi and co. eventually fell to Spain in the final, a match overshadowed by a violent post-match brawl between both sets of players and coaching staff.
The governing body is also looking into allegations of inappropriate chanting and racist abuse during the tournament. These investigations run alongside the probe into the political references made during the England match. While the AFA faces potential fines and individual player suspensions, the domestic pride surrounding the 2026 run remains unshaken.
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