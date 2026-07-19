Disgrace for Argentina as Leandro Paredes sparks violent brawl and sees red in World Cup final defeat to Spain

The aftermath prompted strong criticism from television pundits, who questioned Argentina's behaviour after the final whistle. Speaking during ITV's coverage, former Manchester United captain Neville offered a blunt verdict on the scenes.

"It's a disgrace," Neville said. "I love the competitiveness of the Argentines, fighting and scrapping for their lives, Messi has propped them up, but it’s been a disgrace the last few games."

Shearer also criticised Paredes' actions while analysing the incidents on BBC, saying: "Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that. We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."