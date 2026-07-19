Argentina player ratings vs Spain: No fairy tale this time! Lionel Messi goes missing in World Cup final as Albiceleste pay for Enzo Fernandez's foolish red card

And so they waited and waited and waited. It never came. Instead, it was Spain who capitalized on their moment after long last, burying an Argentina team that never quite rediscovered the spark that has so often carried them over the line.

After firing zero shots through the first 106 minutes, Argentina finally had to pick one out of the back of their own net. It came from the foot of Ferran Torres, who darted through a tiring Argentina defense to smash home a World Cup-winner, ensuring that Messi and co. would leave this magical run empty-handed due to their inability to conjure that magic one more time.

The truth is that they never got close. Spain, as expected, dominated the ball. Argentina, as expected, were content to wait for a time to strike. Maybe they waited too long, but there's an equal chance that they would have been waiting all night because nothing ever seemed to be coming.

Their hopes, in truth, went up in smoke three minutes into second half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a clumsy challenge in midfield. With his second yellow, that Chelsea midfielder earned his marching orders, leaving Argentina chasing shadows that they weren't particularly close to catching even at even-strength. At that point, they had zero shots on target. It stayed that way until the end.

And then it ended, in frustration, in disappointment and, realistically, in about as uneventful a way as it could for Argentina. This is a team that always conjured their fantasy storybook ending. Reality was much colder, though, because, in reality, Argentina were never even close.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from New Jersey...