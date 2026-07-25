When Andrea Pirlo will be named new Italy boss as four-year deal agreed

Pirlo has reportedly agreed a four-year contract worth €1.5 million per season to become Italy's new head coach, according to Football Italia. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sky Sport Italia, and Calciomercatofurther indicate that an official announcement confirming the legendary former midfielder's appointment is expected on Monday or Tuesday. The federation turned to Pirlo after their top two targets, Ancelotti and Guardiola, declined offers to take charge of the Azzurri.