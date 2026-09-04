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‘Adapt to the cold!’ - Alexis Sanchez backed to star in MLS for Montreal as Bacary Sagna explains why more players should seek out the Canada experience
Ex-Barcelona & Arsenal star in North America
Alexis has lived a rather nomadic existence since flopping on the back of his high-profile switch to Old Trafford in January 2018. He made just 45 appearances for United before heading to Inter, initially on loan.
A stint at Marseille and return to Udinese sandwiched a second stint in Milan, before spending the 2025-26 campaign in Spain with Sevilla. His 18-goal spell in France aside, end product has been hard to come by for the 37-year-old of late.
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Will Alexis star for Montreal in MLS?
The hope is that, in the twilight of his career, a lost spark will be rediscovered on Canadian soil. Sagna expects that to be the case, with the former France international telling GOAL of what Alexis can expect in Montreal and why MLS should be delighted to have another global superstar on board.
Sagna, who was speaking on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino, said: “He will need to adapt to the cold first! Trust me, it's cold. But Alexis Sanchez is a top player. I had some feedback already and people were impressed at his first session, they could see the difference of quality, they could see why he is Alexis Sanchez.
“I think it's very important for him to just enjoy football again and to show why he's been performing for Arsenal, why he's been in the top 20 best players in the world at some point. MLS will notice this soon because he's a top player and I'm pleased to see him playing for Montreal and hopefully he will have a great impact.”
Why Canada is a great place to play & live
Sagna linked up with Montreal in 2018, after spending time with Manchester City and Benevento, and thoroughly enjoyed his one-and-a-half seasons in MLS. He would encourage anybody to tread a similar path.
The bright lights of New York, Miami and Los Angeles hold obvious appeal to players across the planet, but Sagna said when asked about taking in the Canada experience: “The lifestyle is very good. I think the ecosystem is made for a great family life. It's an amazing country.
“I lived there for three years. It's a well-balanced country, you have the seasons and people live well. I was in Montreal, beautiful city. It's a European aspect with U.S. infrastructure. Even winter, I mean I love the sun but I enjoyed winter there because I could go walking for two hours on the snow in the park with a hot chocolate and it grounded you. I think not many places are like that today in the world we live in today.
“It’s amongst the best places to live - Montreal was in the top five of the best places to live in the world at some point. It’s fun, the vibe is good, people are happy and it's a nice country. Also, people speak both languages, French and English, and you have a big Spanish community being in North America also.”
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Alexis now a rival of Inter Miami icon Messi
Alexis signed a two-year contract with Montreal when linking up with them in August 2026. That agreement will give him time in which to find his feet and produce the kind of form that has made ex-Barcelona team-mate Messi a stunning success story in the States.
He recently got a good look at how productive the Argentine GOAT remains, with the evergreen 39-year-old netting four of Inter Miami’s seven goals in their crushing win over Canadian opposition at Nu Stadium.
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