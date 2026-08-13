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Alexis Sanchez ends 18-year European career to join CF Montreal as former Barcelona & Arsenal star targets 'memorable moments' in MLS
Sanchez commits to MLS
Former Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter, Marseille, and Sevilla forward Sanchez has officially signed as a designated player with MLS side Montreal. The 37-year-old veteran's initial agreement runs until next May, covering the remainder of the current campaign alongside the sprint season scheduled for the first half of 2027. The Canadian club also retain a one-year extension option for the 2027-28 season following the end of his spell in Spain.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Chilean star targets success
Chile's all-time leading goalscorer, with 51 goals across 168 international caps, enthusiastically embraced his fresh North American chapter.
Speaking via official club media, the forward reiterated his dedication: "I am very happy to join CF Montreal and take on this new challenge. I'm grateful to the club for the confidence they've shown in me.
"I'm eager to put my experience to work so that we can reach our objectives and create memorable moments for our supporters. I'm here to give everything I have for the club and for this city."
Leadership arrives amid struggle
The addition of the decorated frontman comes at a pivotal time for Montreal, who sit 14th in the Eastern Conference after taking just 16 points from 18 matches under interim manager Philippe Eullaffroy.
Montreal chief Luca Saputo warmly welcomed the high-profile arrival: "The arrival of Alexis Sanchez represents an important step in our sporting project. Alexis possesses exceptional technical quality and experience at the highest level of world football.
"His personality, leadership and competitive mindset fully align with our club's identity and ambitions. We are of firm belief that he will have an immediate impact both on the field and in the locker room."
- AgenciaLOF
Debut chance against rivals
Montreal are banking on the veteran striker's presence to snap a dismal seven-match winless streak in domestic action. His official debut could arrive as soon as this weekend when his new side travel to face Eastern Conference rivals D.C. United. The immediate challenge facing the incoming forward will be reigniting a frontline that currently ranks among the lowest-scoring attacks in MLS.
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