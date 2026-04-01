A tackle success rate of almost 100 per cent! A future German international will have to hope for a miracle

In the summer, Jander moved to Southampton for a staggering €12 million – making him the second-most expensive sale in 1. FC Nürnberg’s club history, behind Stefanos Tzimas (€26.5 million). It didn’t take Jander long to settle into life in the English city. He plays a central role in the team managed by his compatriot Tonda Eckert and is an undisputed first-team regular.

As an all-rounder, the Münster-born player impresses both offensively and defensively – at the start of March, his tackle success rate stood at almost 98 per cent (!) – and shines with his ability to withstand pressure, ball control and game intelligence. Eckert usually deploys him as a defensive midfielder, but he can also operate as a number eight or ten and dictate the play. Individually, then, everything seems to be in place; problems only arise at team level.

Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League and now want to return immediately, got off to the worst possible start to the season: they won just one of their first ten matches. In the final stretch of the season, however, the Saints have been completely transformed. They are now unbeaten in twelve matches, having won nine of them and picked up an impressive 30 out of a possible 36 points.

In the Championship table, Southampton currently sit in sixth place – which is, at least, still the final play-off spot. However, with seven matchdays remaining, they are already eight points behind second-placed Middlesbrough, and Wrexham are lurking in seventh place, level on points with Southampton. In the best-case scenario, the Saints will therefore join the play-offs and are the clear underdogs there.

In the past 21 years, only West Ham (2005) and Blackpool (2010) have managed to reach the Premier League as sixth-placed teams at the end of the season. It would therefore take nothing short of a minor miracle for Southampton to actually reach the play-offs as the nominally weakest team.