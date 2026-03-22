Newcastle vs Sunderland Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Backing a Toon response

Our expert expects the Magpies will bounce back from European disappointment by defeating Sunderland at St James' Park.

Newcastle vs Sunderland Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Derby response needed from Newcastle

The home team will be frustrated by that midweek result, though there is no shame in being defeated by Barcelona. However, Howe is likely to demand a response from his side, especially in a local derby against a rival. Newcastle’s form suggests that they should secure a comfortable win here.

The Magpies won back-to-back Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom are above them in the table. They average 1.73 points per home game this season, so they should be glad to return to familiar surroundings.

Additionally, Sunderland do not perform well on the road in the Premier League. The Black Cats have only won three of their 15 away matches this season, losing seven in that run. They have suffered five defeats across their last eight games, leaving them third from bottom in the form table in that stretch of games.

The hosts have won one of their last five meetings with Sunderland. Newcastle lost three of the previous four head-to-heads at this venue, so they will aim to correct those mistakes. With a strong determination to succeed after being knocked out of the Champions League, a victory for the hosts is likely.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland Betting Tip 1: Newcastle United to win @ 13/20 with bet365

Plenty of end-to-end action expected

At home, Newcastle generally perform well offensively, as they’ve scored in 14 of their 15 league matches at St James’ Park. The Magpies have the fourth-best offence in the division at home, behind only the Manchester clubs and Arsenal. Currently, they average 1.87 goals per game.

However, they have been leaky at the back, failing to keep a clean sheet in a dozen of those matches at home. In fact, they are at the bottom of the defence chart in terms of goals conceded in the most recent eight league fixtures. With 16 goals conceded in that run, this game is likely to see plenty of goals.

It is worth noting that Newcastle have scored at least two goals in each of their last three home matches. Furthermore, their average GF and GA in their 15 fixtures at St James’ is 3.47 goals per game. Consequently, the goal count could increase quickly in this enticing derby.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Gordon’s central role elevates his goal threat

In the absence of Newcastle’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season, the responsibility must fall to someone else. Bruno Guimaraes leads the charts with nine goals this term, but he is unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade has struggled to score. The last time he found the net in the league was before Christmas.

This leaves Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as the club's most prolific active players. However, Howe has recently used Gordon in a central position. He is expected to get opportunities against this Sunderland team and is likely to finish them.

The former Everton player scored last weekend in Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, recording his second goal in his last three starts. Consequently, he is the most likely player to find the back of the net in the derby.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon @ 9/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Sunderland

Newcastle United 3-0 Sunderland Goalscorers prediction: Newcastle: Anthony Gordon x2, Harvey Barnes

Newcastle’s Champions League campaign ended abruptly on Wednesday following a heavy 7-2 loss against Barcelona. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, many expected the Magpies to be more competitive. However, the Spanish giants proved far superior to the English side.

Eddie Howe’s men can now focus completely on their domestic form as they aim to secure a European qualification spot. The Toon are currently in ninth position, trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by only five points. With eight matches remaining, securing a victory this weekend is vital for the hosts.

The home team will certainly remember the previous meeting, which Sunderland won, so they will be eager to avenge their loss. Meanwhile, the Black Cats’ European football ambitions have been shattered recently. While this was achievable at one point, Sunderland have well and truly been welcomed back to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris’s men head into the Tyne-Wear derby two points behind their rivals and four spots lower in the standings. Following two consecutive losses, Sunderland will need to put up a fight to repeat their December triumph over the Magpies.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Sunderland

Newcastle United expected lineup: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Ramsey, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Sunderland expected lineup: Ellborg, Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Rigg, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi, Brobbey

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