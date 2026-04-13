Man United vs Leeds Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Red Devils hold onto third spot

We’re backing the Red Devils to retain third place by claiming victory over the Whites at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Leeds Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Red Devils aim for third place

Michael Carrick's performance as Manchester United manager has been incredible. Following a difficult period under Ruben Amorim, the former England international has significantly improved the Red Devils' form. They host Leeds United following five consecutive home matches, and will be full of confidence.

Carrick will be without Harry Maguire, who's suspended for this fixture; he will have to wait for his first appearance since signing his new contract. Lisandro Martinez could return, however, while Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko should be available after recovering from recent minor injuries. Gabriel Gudmundsson may be back for the visitors, but Joe Rodon and Anton Stach's fitness remains uncertain.

Given the home side's form at Old Trafford and Leeds' recent struggles, we're backing the men from Manchester in this match. They drew at Elland Road, meaning the hosts will want to improve upon that result against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Manchester United v Leeds Bet 1: Manchester United to win at odds of 1.60 on bet365

Leeds struggling to find the net

As previously mentioned, Daniel Farke's side are difficult to defeat. Only four teams across all competitions have defeated them since the start of December. However, 11 of those 22 games have resulted in draws. The Yorkshiremen haven't scored more than once in any of their last five Premier League matches.

To make matters worse, they failed to score in four of those games, with two 0-0 draws representing their most recent results. Manchester City, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Brentford successfully prevented them from scoring. While the Red Devils aren't exactly impenetrable, they'll back themselves to prevent the Whites from scoring in Lancashire.

All but two of the Red Devils' away games this season resulted in both teams scoring. However, that outcome has occurred less frequently at home. With Farke's men struggling to find the net, we expect a home win to nil.

Manchester United v Leeds Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 2.05 on bet365

Sesko’s strong form

Benjamin Sesko struggled when he started in England, scoring just twice in his first 16 games. However, he bounced back with a brace against Burnley in January and has scored five goals in the nine matches since. The Slovenian is adapting perfectly under Carrick.

Sesko has been utilised as a substitute across the last couple of fixtures, but that could change against Leeds. We expect the 22-year-old to start in this match, and he poses a significant attacking threat. He started when these two sides met in January, and is hoping to do so again.

Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, and Matheus Cunha are the bookies' other favourites to find the net, along with Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, our pick is Sesko, who aims to finish his first season in Manchester with a run of strong performances.

Manchester United v Leeds Bet 3: Benjamin Sesko as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester United 1-0 Leeds

Goalscorers Prediction - Manchester United: Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United suffered late disappointment before the international break, drawing with Bournemouth. However, Michael Carrick's team have lost only once since he became manager, and have climbed to third position in the Premier League table. They are the favourites entering this fixture, and it is easy to understand why.

Regarding Leeds United, although they have proven difficult to defeat, they are also struggling to win. Daniel Farke and his side are still looking over their shoulders, despite only losing four times in 2026. They travel to Old Trafford having failed to score a goal in more than 360 league minutes.

Probable lineups for Manchester United v Leeds

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Struijk, Bijol, Rodon, Justin, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmunsson, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

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