Leeds vs Manchester United Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Tough test for Carrick’s men

Our betting expert expects a close encounter between two Premier League rivals, with the match likely to end in a stalemate.

Manchester United vs Leeds Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Totals - Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

First half 1x2 - Leeds @ 12/5 with bet365

1x2 - Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

A tight affair in Dublin

If this were a league fixture, the goal count would likely be high. Yet, with it still being pre-season for both clubs, the tempo should be slower. Both teams have seen 50% of their last four matches produce fewer than three goals on the day.

United have been far more miserly in defence recently, conceding just three goals in their recent four outings. Leeds have shipped five goals in that same stretch of games, indicating that they’re both tough to break down. History also points towards a tight fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-heads in all competitions saw the goal count remain below three. Their friendly fixture ended goalless last year, while a previous pre-season clash in 2023 produced fewer than three goals. As a result, we’re leaning towards minimal goals scored in Ireland on Wednesday night.

Manchester United vs Leeds Betting Tip 1: Totals - Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Leeds’ positive half-time performances

With it being a pre-season match, anything is possible, depending on the teams each manager puts out. Leeds have been performing relatively well, and there’s always a little extra edge when it’s Manchester United. While the intensity may be short of expectation, Leeds won’t lie down in this one.

Farke’s men have proven tough opponents in pre-season. They have won the first half in two of their last three matches. In the previous six halves of football, Leeds lost just once and won four. They could likely beat United over 45 minutes, and we expect it to be in the first period.

Two of United’s last four matches saw them go into the half-time break with a deficit. Carrick’s men also conceded as early as the second minute against PSG last time out, pointing to some initial instability. The previous meeting between the clubs saw Leeds take a 2-0 lead into half-time. Hence, we’re backing them to secure a lead inside 45 minutes at Croke Park.

Manchester United vs Leeds Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Leeds @ 12/5 with bet365

A familiar outcome on Wednesday

Even if Farke’s charges can snatch a lead heading into the break, the chances of them keeping it are slim. United are good enough to bounce back in the second period and rescue a draw. In both league head-to-heads last term, the Red Devils trailed Leeds, but they held on for a draw at Elland Road.

At Old Trafford, they managed to pull a goal back, but it wasn’t enough. Considering the pre-season United have had, they can avoid defeat against Leeds. The Whites are on a run of three wins on the bounce, the latter two against Leipzig and Liverpool.

Leeds have the mentality and match fitness to push United all the way in this one. With two of the last three head-to-heads ending all square, this pre-season fixture could also end the same.

Manchester United vs LeedsBetting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leeds

Manchester United 1-1 Leeds Goalscorers prediction: Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo

Leeds are aiming to build on the season they had in the Premier League last term. They finished 14th upon their return to the English top flight. Daniel Farke hopes to improve on that in the upcoming campaign.

The Whites have enjoyed a fairly positive pre-season so far. Leeds enter this clash on the back of a 2-0 triumph over RB Leipzig. Confidence should be high in the camp, especially with the majority of the team back in training.

Manchester United are still gradually welcoming players back into the squad, although this fixture should feature more regulars. After a losing start to pre-season, the Red Devils have gradually improved. They head to Croke Park on the back of a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Carrick’s men finished third last season, which means a Champions League campaign also awaits them. With the number of fixtures expected for them this term, United have to enter their season with as much momentum as possible. The Roses Derby is a great fixture to prepare for both sides. However, it could lack the intensity that we’d usually see in a competitive fixture.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Leeds

Leeds expected lineup: Cairns, Justin, Rodon, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Longstaff, Gudmundsson, Wilson, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Santos, Lacey, Tielemans, Fernandes, Diallo, Mbeumo

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