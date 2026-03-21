Everton vs Chelsea Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Blues bounce back from poor run

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to bounce back from last week’s home defeat to Newcastle and secure maximum points here.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea’s attacking threat is hard to ignore

Historically, this fixture has rarely seen both teams find the net. The last five encounters saw at least one side keep a clean sheet. However, given the current form of both teams, goals are expected this time around.

The visitors are the fourth-highest scorers in the division, behind only Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs. However, no team has scored more than Chelsea’s 30 goals in 15 away games. They’ve scored in 93% of their away dates in the league this season.

Everton have been less clinical, netting 34 goals in 30 games, though their home record is slightly better with 18 goals in 15 matches. They have also conceded 19 goals at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during that period, suggesting Chelsea could find the net in this match.

Moyes usually prioritises a strong defensive structure. This is something he’s displayed in his second stint at Everton. They are miserly at the back. However, as both teams have scored in 47% of their home games, keeping a clean sheet may be difficult. Furthermore, 73% of Chelsea’s league games away from home produced goals at both ends.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 4/6 with bet365

Aiming to snap a losing streak

Chelsea are likely frustrated that their Champions League run ended in the round of 16. The Blues are currently on a three-match losing streak across all competitions. That is surprising given they only lost twice in Rosenior’s first 15 games in charge.

While the home side could take confidence from that result, their own form has been inconsistent lately. The Toffees have lost three of their previous five matches. Recent statistics show that Everton matches rarely feature a stalemate. In fact, none of their last six league outings have resulted in a draw.

One team is surely to emerge victorious. Chelsea have actually secured more away wins (7) than home wins (6) in the league this season. Having won three of the last four meetings and remaining unbeaten in that sequence, the Club World Champions are well-placed to secure victory.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Chelsea to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Pedro poised to end goal drought

Joao Pedro has gone three games without a goal for Chelsea, so he will be expected to deliver this weekend. The Brazilian attacker had four shots against Paris Saint-Germain, the joint-highest in the match. Also, he recorded a 100% dribble success rate.

However, he is undoubtedly Chelsea’s primary threat, especially since he is their top scorer in the Premier League this season. Despite his recent dry spell, Pedro has still scored four goals in his last five matches in all competitions. That’s largely thanks to a hat-trick he netted against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Interestingly, Pedro has failed to score in any of his six appearances against Everton. However, with six goals in his last nine club games, he is the most likely candidate to lead Chelsea to victory on Saturday.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ 33/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 1-2 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer

Everton’s pursuit of European football has suffered a setback after Arsenal beat them 2-0 last weekend at the Emirates Stadium. Despite the loss, the Toffees performed excellently and were only beaten by two goals in the final two minutes of normal time.

David Moyes’ side put the league leaders under significant pressure, with Dwight McNeil getting past David Raya, but not the post. The Merseysiders enter this matchday in eighth place, and only five points behind Chelsea.

Victory would be a massive result for the home side, but the visitors will have the same objective. Chelsea’s recent loss to Newcastle has impacted their chances of finishing in the top four. The Blues are currently sixth, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by just three points.

There is no further room for mistakes for Liam Rosenior’s team, as they must finish the campaign strongly to clinch a Champions League spot. On that note, the Blues were knocked out of that competition during the week following a home defeat to PSG.

There’s no shame in that. However, the West London club must now prepare for the final stretch of the Premier League season, beginning with this trip to Everton. Perhaps, travelling to the Hill Dickinson Stadium is easier than Goodison Park at this point. This is likely to encourage the visitors.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Chelsea

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

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