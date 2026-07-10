Sky Bet's Spain vs Belgium Offer: Get £40 Free Bets for World Cup QF Matchup

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Spain Vs Belgium Offer

Use any Sky Bet link on this page to visit the website Click Join in the top-right corner to begin registration Enter your details in the sign-up form and set up your account Create a secure username and password you’ll remember Deposit funds and place a qualifying football bet of £10 or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 This offer is available to new customers only and applies to your first single or each-way bet After completing the qualifying bet, you’ll receive 4 x £10 free bet tokens Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, cannot be withdrawn, and must be used within 30 days

Spain vs Belgium Preview

Spain’s pursuit of winning consecutive international tournament trophies continues this evening, as they face Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals.

After five games of Spain’s 2024 European Championship-winning campaign, they’d already scored 11 goals.

Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo combined in midfield to create countless chances for Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Alvaro Morata in attack.

During this tournament, Spain have scored two fewer goals after five games, and have only scored more than once in games against Saudi Arabia and Austria.

Numerically, Luis de la Fuente’s team has been reminiscent of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning side, which conceded just two goals across the tournament, before lifting the trophy after beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

In this World Cup, Spain are yet to concede. Like in 2010, their strong defensive record has been defined by their ability to enjoy an average of 68.9% possession per game, rather than their ability to absorb pressure.

So, how will Spain deal with facing Belgium, a side that is becoming more creative as the tournament progresses?

During their last three matches against New Zealand, Senegal, and the United States, Belgium have scored an average of four goals per game.

Across the tournament, Belgium have averaged 6.67 shots on goal per game, significantly more than any team has created against Spain.

That stat could be interpreted in one of two ways: Spain are yet to face a team willing to take offensive risks against them, or their midfield dominance has been so superior that teams have been unable to create chances.

If Belgium, who themselves have averaged 58.8% possession per game, are able to get on the ball through the quality of Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Leandro Trossard, they may pose a threat that Spain are yet to deal with.

Kevin De Bruyne, who did not feature against the United States and only played 56 minutes against Senegal, could also provide a moment of quality during the game’s latter stages.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku, who has three goals at this summer’s World Cup and 93 in total for Belgium, will be eager to add another moment to his storied international career.

However, beating the European Champions remains a tall order. Sky Bet prices Belgium at 9/2 (5.50), while Spain can be backed at 6/10 (1.60).

Sky Bet’s £40 Spain vs Belgium Offer - Key Details

Sky bet Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. 100% boost token applies to Football BuildABet markets only. Min odds 1/1, £25 max stake. Boost token expires after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



+