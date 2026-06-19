Royal Ascot Free Bets & Offers: Claim £1000+ in Free Bets for Royal Ascot 2026

Best Royal Ascot Free Bet Offers Ranked - June 2026

bet365

bet365 is among the UK betting industry’s highest-rated sportsbooks, with a 4.7-star mobile app and five consecutive SBC Bookmaker of the Year awards.

The UK-based sportsbook covers Royal Ascot, offering Bet Boosts, Each Way Extra, Position Payout, and Money Back, among other promotions and features.

Bettors can explore bet365’s features by taking advantage of its £30 sign-up offer. To redeem £30 in free bets, users must place a wager of £10 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20).

Although free bets cannot be used as stakes on Bet Builders, they can be used on all single Royal Ascot markets.

bet365’s odds across Royal Ascot are competitive. Most notably, the sportsbook offers odds of 3/2 (2.50) on Venetian Sun to win Friday’s 15:05 Commonwealth Cup. Most other sportsbooks offer odds of 5/4 (2.25) on the same event.

Users can live stream the Commonwealth Cup, along with each of the other Friday and Saturday Royal Ascot races, on bet365. To access live streams, bettors must have a positive account balance or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports launched in 1982 and has been among the UK and Ireland’s most reputable sportsbooks for over 40 years. Bettors who have not previously wagered with the blue and white-branded bookmaker can redeem its £40 sign-up offer in minutes.

To take advantage of the Irish sportsbook’s sign-up offer, bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

The free bet fund is applied five minutes after the qualifying wager is settled, giving users time to bet on the final two days of Royal Ascot.

Unlike several rival offers, which distribute free bets as specific tokens, such as 1 x £10 free bets on specific sports, BOYLE Sports’ promotion adds free bets to a user’s account balance.

Bettors can decide whether to place several small wagers or to spend large portions of their free bet balance on specific events.

BOYLE Sports offers numerous markets on each of the Royal Ascot races, including Winning Distances. The market asks bettors to back the distance the winning horse will win by, without having to back which horse will win the race.

Promotional features, such as Extra Place, Daily Price Boosts, and Best Odds Guaranteed, are also offered, making it easier to secure healthy returns.

The sportsbook’s mobile app makes placing researched Royal Ascot bets effortless – it includes a Smart View Race Card page, which features stats, underlying trends, and form guides in an easy-to-read style.

Betfred

Betfred has been at the forefront of the gambling industry for over 50 years, with over 1,300 stores in the UK and Ireland. The sportsbook’s mobile platform, rated 4.7 stars on the iOS store, is also popular, offering bettors £50 in free bets.

No other UK sportsbook offers more than £50 in free bets with more lenient qualifying terms. To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).

Free bets are credited within 24 hours, and must be used as £30 on any sportsbook market and £20 on any Bet Builder.

The UK sportsbook offers Price Boosts on selected Royal Ascot Bet Builders. Price Boosts usually become available on the day of the race.

Another potentially lucrative feature is Best Odds Guaranteed. The feature ensures that bettors receive the best possible odds on a horse, even if they backed them at a lower price.

For example, if a user backed Plage De Havre at 11/1 (12.00) to win the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, but their odds later shifted to 13/1 (14.00), they’d be paid out at 13/1 (14.00) if the Andrew Balding-trained horse won.

Users can watch the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, along with the remainder of the Royal Ascot action, on Betfred’s live streaming service.

To access a given race, bettors must place a bet of £1 or more on that event.

However, before users wager on races and watch live streams, Racing Post-produced previews are available on Betfred’s Tip & Course Info page. The previews are designed to help bettors make informed and data-driven bets.

Given the sportsbook offers £50 in free bets, strategic bettors should research the preview and stat pages before placing wagers to ensure they stand a reasonable chance of making a return from the welcome promotion.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet, the sportsbook that belongs to the same parent company as football and horse racing broadcaster, Sky Sports, offers a cost-effective sign-up offer.

Users can receive £30 in free bets for Royal Ascot by placing a £0.05 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). The offer is ideal for bettors who find placing £10 stakes to unlock free bet returns unappealing.

Free bets are distributed as 3 x £10 tokens and have a generous 30-day expiry date, meaning they’re valid for Royal Ascot, the World Cup, and Wimbledon, among other major events.

Many bettors will opt to use the entirety of their free bets on Royal Ascot.

For the five-day racing festival, the sportsbook offers extra places on eight-horse races, meaning each-way bets payout on four places instead of the usual three.

Punters can choose to lengthen their odds by wagering on the distance a horse will win an event.

For example, Sun Goddess can be backed at 6/5 (2.20) to win Friday’s 14:30 Albany Stakes or 2/1 (3.00) to win by one or more lengths, or 4/1 (5.00) to win by two or more lengths.

The sportsbook also offers boosted odds on several multi-leg wagers, including Sun Goddess (14:30) and Venetian Sun (15:05), both to win, with prices increased from 4/1 (5.00) to 5/1 (6.00).

It’s a betting haven for users unwilling to place a large qualifying stake.

Unibet

Unibet launched in 1997 and is an online gambling specialist, offering users several enticing ways to get involved with this week’s Royal Ascot action.

Unibet has two sign-up offers: one £30 free bet promotion that excludes horse racing events and one £20 horse racing-specific welcome deal. Bettors can only redeem one of the two sign-up offers.

The horse racing sign-up offer is simple to redeem; bettors must place a £20 wager on a horse racing event to receive £20 in free bets.

Although the offer’s 100% stake-to-bonus ratio is lower than that of other welcome promotions, and £20 is a more costly minimum qualifying bet, it still has advantages over comparable deals.

For example, the qualifying bet has no minimum odds requirements, meaning users can back an odds-on Royal Ascot outcome, such as Precise to win the 16:20 Coronation Stakes at 8/13 (1.62).

While rival offers generally require users to punt less than £20, they often include minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), ruling out backing heavily favoured outcomes.

The £20 return is credited as 2 x £10 free bets, which must be used on horse racing events with minimum odds of ⅖ (1.40).

Many sign-up offers don’t require users to meet minimum odds requirements with free bets, but few markets have lower odds than ⅖ (1.40), regardless.

Unibet streams all UK and Irish horse racing events, including Royal Ascot. The sportsbook’s live streams feature behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and insightful commentary.

To access Unibet’s horse racing live streams, bettors must place a bet of £1 or more on their chosen event.

Royal Ascot Free Bet Offers Compared

Different Types of Royal Ascot Welcome Offers Explained

Bet and Get

‘Bet and Get’ welcome offers are the most common type of free bet promotion. During these sign-up offers, bettors are required to place a qualifying wager, often of around £10 or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), to receive the advertised free bet return.

These types of promotions often include several caveats; free bets often expire after seven days, may only be eligible for certain sports or markets, and stakes are not returned as part of a user’s winnings.

In most, if not all, cases, free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Money-Back Offers

Money-back offers return users’ stakes as free bets when a wager meets a certain criterion. For example, at Royal Ascot, BOYLE Sports returns bettors’ stakes back as a free bet if their chosen horse finishes in second position to the SP favourite.

It’s a comparable promotion to bet365’s Bore Draw in football, where bettors receive their stakes on full-time bets back as free bets if the game ends goalless.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds promotions offer bettors improved prices on selected outcomes, boosting potential returns compared to standard market odds. Sky Bet, among several other prominent sportsbooks, offers daily Royal Ascot price boosts, most of which become available on the day of the race.

How to claim Royal Ascot Free Bets Offers

Sign up to a UK-licensed bookmaker such as bet365, BOYLE Sports, Betfred, Sky Bet, or Unibet and verify your account Make sure you are a new customer, as most Royal Ascot offers are restricted to first-time users only Deposit the required minimum amount (typically around £10–£20, depending on the bookmaker) Place the required qualifying bet on any eligible market, usually with minimum odds between 1/1 (2.00) Wait for your qualifying bet to settle successfully Use your free bets within the expiry window on eligible Royal Ascot or sports markets

Royal Free Bets and Betting Offers FAQs

How do I claim a Royal Ascot free bet offer?

To claim a Royal Ascot free bet offer, new customers must sign up with a bookmaker, deposit the required minimum amount, and place a qualifying bet at the specified minimum odds. Once the bet settles, the free bets are credited to the account.

What types of Royal Ascot promotions are available?

Common promotions include Bet and Get sign-up offers, Money-Back offers that refund stakes in free bets under certain conditions, and Enhanced Odds, which boost the potential returns on selected Royal Ascot outcomes.

Are there restrictions on Royal Ascot free bets?

Yes. Free bets are usually only available to new customers, have expiry dates, may be restricted to certain markets or sports, and typically exclude the stake from winnings when the free bet is used.