Royal Ascot Free Bets & Offers: Claim £1000+ in Free Bets for Royal Ascot 2026

Sky Bet
£50 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £10 BET
New Customers Only
New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org #ad
BetMGM
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets + Golden Spin Free-To-Play game
New Customers Only
Welcome Offer - New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. Golden Spin - Eligible cust only. One entry per day. Min £10 deposit required. Prizes include Free Bets and Profits Boost (max win £10 Free Bet or 50% Profit Boost) subject to their own T&Cs, expiry & restrictions. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Coral
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £5
New Customers Only
18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Opt in. Deposit and Bet £10+ on sports at min odds of 2.0+ (1/1) for £30 in Free Bets within 7 days. Debit cards or instant bank transfers only. Free bets expire within 7 days of issue. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.
Betfred
£50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10
New Customers Only
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply
Ladbrokes
£30 in Free Bets - When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+. The promotional period begins at 09:00 GMT 9th June and ends at 23:59 30th July 2026. The user must bet and settle their first bet of £20 at easyBet exclusively on a predictions market, with max odds of 80%. This promotion is available to new customers only, who register a new account with the bonus code: YES30 on easybet.net or via the easyBet predictions mobile application. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £40 + WIN 50% MORE (SELECTED MATCHES)
New Customers Only
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply. 18+. UK/IRE online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. 50% boost applied after all selections are settled. Max boost payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void, or cashed out bets do not qualify. Payment and account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.
talkSPORT BET
Bet £10 Get 3 x 200% Football Boost Tokens + 2 x £10 Free bets
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. Rewards expire in 30 days. T&Cs apply | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Paddy Power
£50 in Free Bets When you place a £10 Bet
New Customers Only
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. #ad
Dabble
Bet £5, Get £20 in Free Bets + 2 Rocket Odds Boosts on your First Deposit with code GOALDAB
New Customers Only
New customers only. Bet £5+ in a single real-money bet within 7 days of registration to receive £20 in Free Bets and 2 Rocket Odds Boosts, credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Free Bets and Rocket Odds Boosts expire 7 days after credit. Stake not returned. Promotional Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Tote
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.
Betano
BET £10+ GET 3 x 200% ODDS BOOSTS & £20 IN FOOTBALL FREE BETS
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10+ on any Football market (1/1+ odds) within 7 days of sign up. Get 3 Boost tokens and 2 x £10 Free bets for set Football markets. 30-day rewards expire. GambleAware.org . Please gamble responsibly.
Midnite
BET £10 GET £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. Home
William Hill
Get £30 in free bets when you deposit £10+ & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26. New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals). Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement. Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each). Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org #ad
LiveScore Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets + Money Back as a Free Bet if your Bet Builder loses
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. **Free Bet up to £10. 1st cash Bet Builder on every England match (ex. Price Boosts). Min odds EVS. Free Bet: valid 7 days on sports. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. Gamcare.org.uk 18+
Betfair
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
New players. Choose bonus at signup. Wager bonus 10x. Deposit used 1st. Any withdrawals void bonus. Valid 30 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Hollywoodbets
Free bet up to £30 on 1st Losing ACCA
New Customers Only
18+. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. Qualifying accas each need to be a stake of £10+, 3+ legs, odds of 4/1 or greater and settled within your first 7 days. Each customer will be eligible for a maximum of 1 x free bet with this promotion. TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
LuckyMate
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+. Play Responsibly. First deposit only. £10 Min Deposit. Qualifying bet: Min. £10, on any ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections) with Min odds 6/4 (2.5) on selected sports. £10 Free Bet: 2+ Leg ACCA or Bet Builder (2+ Selections), Min Odds 6/4 (2.5). 7-day expiry. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + Get a Bet Builder on every England Game
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs and deposit exclusions apply. **To qualify: min £10 cash bet(s) on sportsbook from the 01.06.26. Free Bet Builder on every England World Cup Game (min 3 sel & odds EVS). Max 1/ Member, £1 - £20. Stakes not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. GamCare.org.uk , 18+.
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £25
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, Deposit & Bet £10 on any Sports market (odds 2.00+) within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £25 in Free Bets for any Sports market (odds 2.00+) 7 days expiry. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get Up To £100 In Free Bets
New Customers Only
Place a £10 fixed odds Outright bet on a nation to win the World Cup. Once placed, receive 1x free £10 fixed odds bet, 2x free £10 football spread bets. Receive a further free £10 fixed odds bet for every match your chosen nation wins during the World Cup, to a max of 7. T&Cs apply. New customers only. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+. www.gambleaware.org
CopyBet
Up to 15% Profit Boost every Day
New Customers Only
18+. Offer stands for verified UK clients. Each Profit Boost is available for bets with no odds restriction. The maximum stake for a Profit Boost is £30. Each Profit Boost lasts for 24 hours. The Profit Boost cannot be used with Free bets. The Profit Boost applies only to single bets. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers: Deposit £10+ within 7 days and place a sports bet. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports Bet). Valid 7 days. Min odds apply. Excludes virtual sports, esports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
BetVictor
Get £30 in Football Free Bets When you bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Betway
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
*New customers only. Place a min £10 pre-event bet at min odds of 2.0. £40 worth of Free Bet Tokens awarded on bet settlement. 4 x £10 each with betting restrictions. 7 day expiry. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet The Responsible Way Full Terms apply
SBK
Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Min £10 first deposit. Place a bet of £5 at min odds of 2/1 (3.0) and get £30 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Matchbook
Bet £20 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T’s and C’s Apply. Gamble Aware.
QuinnBet
50% back up to £25
New Customers Only
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit. Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each). Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts. Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply. 18+ | GambleAware
NetBet
EPIC ODDS - England to Qualify for the Knockout Round 50/1
New Customers Only
New customer offer. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as 3x £10 Free Bets (singles). 2x £10 Free Bets (Bet Builder) Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with Cards, Apple Pay, Instant Bank Transfer, Trustly and GooglePay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ Gambleaware.org Full T&Cs
AK Bets
Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Acca
New Customers Only
18+. If your first bet is a Treble or Up on Any Sport (minimum 3 selections) AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS with the promo code AKACCA100. Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 Backup bet if your first bet loses
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet on Fifa World Cup 2026
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. #ad gambleaware
Blue Fox Casino
Bet £20 and Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Mogobet
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Available to verified customers residing in the UK. Opt-in is required. Place your first bet of £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 on any sports market within 7 days of registering. Get £30 in Free Bets (1 x £10 Horse Racing Free Bet + 1 x £10 Football Acca Free Bet + 1 x £10 Basketball/Tennis Acca Free Bet )T&Cs apply. 18+ Please gamble responsibly. GambleAware.org
7bet
Bet £20, Get up to £30
New Customers Only
1st deposit offer | Bonus code: FI2026FA | Min. deposit £20 | Min. qualifying bet £20, single bet only, on FIFA 2026 WC markets at min odds 6/5 (2.20) | Cash-out not permitted | Boosted/enhanced odds excluded | Bonus Bets (BB) issued as 1×£10 BB after placing a qualifying bet, followed by 2×£10 BB issued after the previous BB has been used and settled | BB stake not returned | No wagering | BB expire in 5 days | Each BB max winnings £1,000 | One per customer | Cannot be combined with any other offer | Offer ends 19/07/2026 | General T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | 18+
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
Planet Sport Bet
Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Betrino
Bet £25 Get £50 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Monster Sports
Deposit & Bet £20 Get £40 Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. | _GambleAware.org | #Ad
TheOnlineCasino
Bet £20 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
All British Casino
Get a £10 Free Bet When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
Pub Casino
Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 + 50% ACCA Boost on all Football Games
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
QuickBet
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C's apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 - Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.
Casino Kings
Bet £10 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet-one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
BetWright
Bet £10 Get £10 ACCA
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0). Get £10 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days and must be used on acca with min 5 selections and min total odds of 2.0. Free stake not returned with winnings. Use code ACCA10 on signup. Bangers N'Cash rewards are a separate promotional scheme and must be opted into during the weekly promotional period via the BetWright Rewards Section T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs
Star Sports
BET £40, GET £20 IN FREE BETS
New Customers Only
18+ Offer available to new customers only who sign up with Promo Code BET40GET20. Place a bet of £40 (or more) at EVS (2.0) or greater and Get 2 x £10 Free Bets. 1 x £10 Free Bet paid automatically & following £10 Free Bet after 24hrs. Min Free Bet odds 4/1 (5.0). Free Bets expire after 24hrs. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
DAZN Bet
Bet £10 Get £10
New Customers Only
18+ | Available within 7 days of registration | Opt-in required | Min. stake £10 | Excludes Boxing | Min. odds EVS (2.0) | 2x £5 Free Bets credited per customer, valid for 7 days on selected markets with stake not returned | UK only & excl. NI | T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Bet St George
Bet £20 Get £20
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a £20+ pre match single or multi bet. Min odds of 1/2 (1.50). Money back as £20 in free bets, 1 per account. Free bets credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying bet settles. Excludes specials, bet builders & cashed-out bets don’t count. Must use code B20G20 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
BresBet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
T&Cs apply. 18+ New customers only. You must place a single win-only bet of £10 or more with odds of evens (2.00) or greater to qualify. Money back as £10 in free bets. Free bet is credited the day after the qualifying bet has settled. Must use code B10G10 when creating an account. GambleAware.org
Grosvenor Sports
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets + Double Your Odds
New Customers Only
New Customers only. Min deposit £10 (PayPal & Paysafe excluded). Odds of Evens (2.0) or greater. 3x £10 Free Bets credited within 72 hours of settlement. Plus 100% odds boost token. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org 18+.
BestOdds
Bet £20, Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK customers only. Place a £20+ bet with minimum 3 legs, min 2/1 and receive a £10 Free Bet. The Free Bet will be credited once your qualifying bet settles. Free Bet expires 7 days after being awarded. GambleAware.org | T&Cs & Maximum Payouts apply.
DragonBet
BET £10 GET £20 IN FREE BETS (4x£5)
New Customers Only
New customers only. 18+. Code [DBB10G204X5]. £10 cash bet on any sport, min. odds 2.0 (excl. specials, in-play & price boosts). 4x£5 Free Bet Tokens credited daily from settlement. 24hr expiry. Stake not returned. One per household/IP/email. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org .
PlayZee
100% up to £30
New Customers Only
18+ | New players only. Opt-in required. Min deposit £20. Offer is 100% match bonus up to £30 on your first deposit. Bonus funds can be used on a real money sports bet with minimal odds of 3/4 (1.75 decimal) or higher, any sport except virtuals, boosted odds, handicap, & draw no bet markets. Bonus funds are separate to cash funds and subject to 10x wagering requirement (bonus funds). Only bonus funds count toward wagering contribution. Winnings from bonus funds capped at x10 amount credited. Bonus funds must be used within 30 days. Affordability checks apply. Terms Apply. | GambleAware.org
36Vegas
ACCA INSURANCE ON ANY SPORTS - UP TO £136 BACK!
New Customers Only
Use Code: 36VACCAINS Place a 5+ leg ACCA on any sport. If 1 leg loses, get 100% stake back as a free bet (max £136). Qualifying bets to be of odds of at least 3.00 total (2/1) and each leg at odds of at least 1.50 (1/2). Bets to be settled within 7 days of claiming Welcome offer. Free bet valid 7 days from issue, usable on any Sport/Market as a 3+ fold ACCA with total odds 3.00–21.00, each leg 1.50+. One claim per customer. Cannot be combined with the Casino welcome offer. Offer granted on first deposit of £5+ using the generated code. New and invited accounts only. 36 Vegas reserves the right to restrict or exclude any customer at its discretion, including for compliance, risk, account behaviour, or responsible gambling reasons. 18+. Full TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
Hot Streak
£20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £20
New Customers Only
New customers only. Place a min £20 cash bet at odds 2.00+ to qualify. Build-A-Bet / Bet Builder bets do not qualify. Max reward: one £10 In-Play Free Bet and one £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. In-Play Free Bet min odds 2.0 (1/1). Bet Builder Free Bet min odds 3.0 (2/1). Free Bets expire 7 days after credit. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Best Royal Ascot Free Bet Offers Ranked - June 2026
bet365
bet365 is among the UK betting industry’s highest-rated sportsbooks, with a 4.7-star mobile app and five consecutive SBC Bookmaker of the Year awards.
The UK-based sportsbook covers Royal Ascot, offering Bet Boosts, Each Way Extra, Position Payout, and Money Back, among other promotions and features.
Bettors can explore bet365’s features by taking advantage of its £30 sign-up offer. To redeem £30 in free bets, users must place a wager of £10 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of ⅕ (1.20).
Although free bets cannot be used as stakes on Bet Builders, they can be used on all single Royal Ascot markets.
bet365’s odds across Royal Ascot are competitive. Most notably, the sportsbook offers odds of 3/2 (2.50) on Venetian Sun to win Friday’s 15:05 Commonwealth Cup. Most other sportsbooks offer odds of 5/4 (2.25) on the same event.
Users can live stream the Commonwealth Cup, along with each of the other Friday and Saturday Royal Ascot races, on bet365. To access live streams, bettors must have a positive account balance or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.
BOYLE Sports
BOYLE Sports launched in 1982 and has been among the UK and Ireland’s most reputable sportsbooks for over 40 years. Bettors who have not previously wagered with the blue and white-branded bookmaker can redeem its £40 sign-up offer in minutes.
To take advantage of the Irish sportsbook’s sign-up offer, bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).
The free bet fund is applied five minutes after the qualifying wager is settled, giving users time to bet on the final two days of Royal Ascot.
Unlike several rival offers, which distribute free bets as specific tokens, such as 1 x £10 free bets on specific sports, BOYLE Sports’ promotion adds free bets to a user’s account balance.
Bettors can decide whether to place several small wagers or to spend large portions of their free bet balance on specific events.
BOYLE Sports offers numerous markets on each of the Royal Ascot races, including Winning Distances. The market asks bettors to back the distance the winning horse will win by, without having to back which horse will win the race.
Promotional features, such as Extra Place, Daily Price Boosts, and Best Odds Guaranteed, are also offered, making it easier to secure healthy returns.
The sportsbook’s mobile app makes placing researched Royal Ascot bets effortless – it includes a Smart View Race Card page, which features stats, underlying trends, and form guides in an easy-to-read style.
Betfred
Betfred has been at the forefront of the gambling industry for over 50 years, with over 1,300 stores in the UK and Ireland. The sportsbook’s mobile platform, rated 4.7 stars on the iOS store, is also popular, offering bettors £50 in free bets.
No other UK sportsbook offers more than £50 in free bets with more lenient qualifying terms. To redeem the offer, bettors must place a £10 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00).
Free bets are credited within 24 hours, and must be used as £30 on any sportsbook market and £20 on any Bet Builder.
The UK sportsbook offers Price Boosts on selected Royal Ascot Bet Builders. Price Boosts usually become available on the day of the race.
Another potentially lucrative feature is Best Odds Guaranteed. The feature ensures that bettors receive the best possible odds on a horse, even if they backed them at a lower price.
For example, if a user backed Plage De Havre at 11/1 (12.00) to win the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, but their odds later shifted to 13/1 (14.00), they’d be paid out at 13/1 (14.00) if the Andrew Balding-trained horse won.
Users can watch the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, along with the remainder of the Royal Ascot action, on Betfred’s live streaming service.
To access a given race, bettors must place a bet of £1 or more on that event.
However, before users wager on races and watch live streams, Racing Post-produced previews are available on Betfred’s Tip & Course Info page. The previews are designed to help bettors make informed and data-driven bets.
Given the sportsbook offers £50 in free bets, strategic bettors should research the preview and stat pages before placing wagers to ensure they stand a reasonable chance of making a return from the welcome promotion.
Sky Bet
Sky Bet, the sportsbook that belongs to the same parent company as football and horse racing broadcaster, Sky Sports, offers a cost-effective sign-up offer.
Users can receive £30 in free bets for Royal Ascot by placing a £0.05 wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). The offer is ideal for bettors who find placing £10 stakes to unlock free bet returns unappealing.
Free bets are distributed as 3 x £10 tokens and have a generous 30-day expiry date, meaning they’re valid for Royal Ascot, the World Cup, and Wimbledon, among other major events.
Many bettors will opt to use the entirety of their free bets on Royal Ascot.
For the five-day racing festival, the sportsbook offers extra places on eight-horse races, meaning each-way bets payout on four places instead of the usual three.
Punters can choose to lengthen their odds by wagering on the distance a horse will win an event.
For example, Sun Goddess can be backed at 6/5 (2.20) to win Friday’s 14:30 Albany Stakes or 2/1 (3.00) to win by one or more lengths, or 4/1 (5.00) to win by two or more lengths.
The sportsbook also offers boosted odds on several multi-leg wagers, including Sun Goddess (14:30) and Venetian Sun (15:05), both to win, with prices increased from 4/1 (5.00) to 5/1 (6.00).
It’s a betting haven for users unwilling to place a large qualifying stake.
Unibet
Unibet launched in 1997 and is an online gambling specialist, offering users several enticing ways to get involved with this week’s Royal Ascot action.
Unibet has two sign-up offers: one £30 free bet promotion that excludes horse racing events and one £20 horse racing-specific welcome deal. Bettors can only redeem one of the two sign-up offers.
The horse racing sign-up offer is simple to redeem; bettors must place a £20 wager on a horse racing event to receive £20 in free bets.
Although the offer’s 100% stake-to-bonus ratio is lower than that of other welcome promotions, and £20 is a more costly minimum qualifying bet, it still has advantages over comparable deals.
For example, the qualifying bet has no minimum odds requirements, meaning users can back an odds-on Royal Ascot outcome, such as Precise to win the 16:20 Coronation Stakes at 8/13 (1.62).
While rival offers generally require users to punt less than £20, they often include minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), ruling out backing heavily favoured outcomes.
The £20 return is credited as 2 x £10 free bets, which must be used on horse racing events with minimum odds of ⅖ (1.40).
Many sign-up offers don’t require users to meet minimum odds requirements with free bets, but few markets have lower odds than ⅖ (1.40), regardless.
Unibet streams all UK and Irish horse racing events, including Royal Ascot. The sportsbook’s live streams feature behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and insightful commentary.
To access Unibet’s horse racing live streams, bettors must place a bet of £1 or more on their chosen event.
Royal Ascot Free Bet Offers Compared
Bookmaker
Sign Up Offer
Minimum Stake
Key T&C’s
bet365
Bet £10 Get £30
£5 (all eligible stakes over £5 and up to £10 unlock a 300% free bet bonus)
|For New Customers. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £40
£10
18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply
Betfred
Bet £10 Get £50
£10
New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get £30 in Sports Free Bets & £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets within 24 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
Sky Bet
Bet £0.05 Get £30
£0.05
New customers only. 5p minimum stake. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Unibet
Bet £20 Get £20
£20
18+. GambleAware.org. New GB customers only. Min £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for Horse Racing only. T&C’s apply.
Different Types of Royal Ascot Welcome Offers Explained
Bet and Get
‘Bet and Get’ welcome offers are the most common type of free bet promotion. During these sign-up offers, bettors are required to place a qualifying wager, often of around £10 or more, with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), to receive the advertised free bet return.
These types of promotions often include several caveats; free bets often expire after seven days, may only be eligible for certain sports or markets, and stakes are not returned as part of a user’s winnings.
In most, if not all, cases, free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.
Money-Back Offers
Money-back offers return users’ stakes as free bets when a wager meets a certain criterion. For example, at Royal Ascot, BOYLE Sports returns bettors’ stakes back as a free bet if their chosen horse finishes in second position to the SP favourite.
It’s a comparable promotion to bet365’s Bore Draw in football, where bettors receive their stakes on full-time bets back as free bets if the game ends goalless.
Enhanced Odds
Enhanced odds promotions offer bettors improved prices on selected outcomes, boosting potential returns compared to standard market odds. Sky Bet, among several other prominent sportsbooks, offers daily Royal Ascot price boosts, most of which become available on the day of the race.
How to claim Royal Ascot Free Bets Offers
- Sign up to a UK-licensed bookmaker such as bet365, BOYLE Sports, Betfred, Sky Bet, or Unibet and verify your account
- Make sure you are a new customer, as most Royal Ascot offers are restricted to first-time users only
- Deposit the required minimum amount (typically around £10–£20, depending on the bookmaker)
- Place the required qualifying bet on any eligible market, usually with minimum odds between 1/1 (2.00)
- Wait for your qualifying bet to settle successfully
- Use your free bets within the expiry window on eligible Royal Ascot or sports markets
Royal Free Bets and Betting Offers FAQs
How do I claim a Royal Ascot free bet offer?
To claim a Royal Ascot free bet offer, new customers must sign up with a bookmaker, deposit the required minimum amount, and place a qualifying bet at the specified minimum odds. Once the bet settles, the free bets are credited to the account.
What types of Royal Ascot promotions are available?
Common promotions include Bet and Get sign-up offers, Money-Back offers that refund stakes in free bets under certain conditions, and Enhanced Odds, which boost the potential returns on selected Royal Ascot outcomes.
Are there restrictions on Royal Ascot free bets?
Yes. Free bets are usually only available to new customers, have expiry dates, may be restricted to certain markets or sports, and typically exclude the stake from winnings when the free bet is used.