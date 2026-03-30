Claiming the QuinnBet Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

QuinnBet is a UKGC-licensed sportsbook offering up to £25 in free bets this month. The generous sign-up offer is effortless to redeem, taking less than five minutes when bettors follow our step-by-step guide:

Head to QuinnBet’s sportsbook using any link on this page Sign up for a new QuinnBet account Deposit at least £10 Place your first bet (£10+) at minimum odds of evens (2.00) Place 2 more bets on different events (each at least 50% of your largest stake) Ensure all bets meet odds requirements of 1/1 ( 2.00) and are placed on your first day Finish the day in a loss to qualify for 50% back (up to £25 as a Free Bet) Receive and use your Free Bet the next day (valid for 7 days)

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use QuinnBet Free Bets on

It’s FA Cup quarter-final weekend, as England’s biggest clubs fight for a place in the tournament’s final four.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 12:45 on Saturday, is the weekend’s headline tie.

The Citizens entered the EFL Cup final against Arsenal as underdogs, but returned to Manchester with the domestic trophy for the fifth time during Pep Guardiola’s tenure after strutting past their opponents.

Winning the FA Cup and completing a domestic double may not rival the most illustrious seasons of Guardiola’s career, but it would rectify a two-year spell of otherwise mixed fortunes.

By the standards Liverpool have set over recent years, this season has been a calamity. Exiting the FA Cup at this stage of the tournament before they face PSG three days later would undoubtedly ramp up the pressure on Arne Slot.

Two further FA Cup ties take place on Saturday. Chelsea, who defeated Wrexham during the last round, hosts League One outfit Port Vale at 17:15.

After a disappointing Champions League campaign and a worsening position in the race for a top-five place in the Premier League, an FA Cup triumph would salvage an otherwise difficult season for the Blues.

It would be among the biggest giant-killings in modern FA Cup history if Port Vale, who have not reached the tournament’s semi-finals since 1954, defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

At 20:00, Arsenal travels to Southampton. Whether the Gunners eventually lift the Premier League or Champions League later this year, the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City was a disappointing start to the run-in.

Still trophyless since 2021, Arsenal will be eager to defeat Southampton and reach the FA Cup’s semi-finals.

Beyond the FA Cup, there are numerous six-pointers across the EFL and SPL, as the race for promotion, play-off places, and survival from relegation intensifies.

On Wednesday, League Two’s 4th-placed team, Cambridge United, faces 5th-placed Swindon Town, with two points separating the promotion challengers.

Two days later, 2nd-placed Middlesbrough will host 4th-placed Millwall in the Championship with a gap of two points between the Premier League hopefuls.

On Sunday, Hearts travels to Livingston as the Edinburgh club attempts to maintain a three-point lead at the top of the SPL.

Analysing the QuinnBet Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

Many sign-up offers require bettors to simply place one qualifying wager in exchange for free bet returns. However, QuinnBet’s sign-up offer is slightly more complicated.

Bettors must place an initial wager of at least £10, followed by two further bets of at least 50% of the first punt’s value. Once each of the three wagers has been settled, the UKGC-licensed sportsbook returns 50% of net losses as free bets.

The minimum qualifying structure is £20 – one £10 bet and then two £5 punts. If the bettor won their £10 bet, but lost their two £5 wagers, they’d receive a £4.75 free bet, which is 50% of their net loss of £9.50 across the three punts.

If all bets lose under the minimum qualifying requirements, bettors essentially ‘Bet £20 Get £10’.

Compared to fixed ‘Bet & Get’ deals from bookmakers like Betfred, BetMGM, and Paddy Power, each of which offers stake-to-bonus ratios of at least 300%, QuinnBet’s promotion carries more risk but can still provide solid value, particularly for bettors placing multiple qualifying wagers.

Bettors who make a profit across their opening three wagers or only suffer a loss of £5 still receive a free £5 bet.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. QuinnBet Get 50% Back up to £25 Max 50% No Code 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% No Code 3. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 4. Unibet Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code

Top QuinnBet Existing Customer Football Offers

Beyond QuinnBet’s £25 sign-up offer, the sportsbook is well-rounded with numerous promotions for existing customers. These are QuinnBet’s best offers for betting on football:

ACCA Bonus

Winning a multi-leg wager on any sportsbook is exciting, but it’s even more enthralling with QuinnBet.

The sportsbook offers a 10% free bet bonus on winning accumulators up to £50. For example, when a bettor wins £25 on an eligible treble selection, they’ll also receive a £2.50 free bet.

All selections must have minimum odds of 3/10 (1.30) to qualify for the promotion.

No Goals No Worries

Supporters and media pundits alike have complained about the Premier League becoming overly boring this season. While QuinnBet’s ‘No Goals No Worries’ feature won’t stop long throws and set-pieces, it does return stakes as a free bet up to £10 when games end in scoreless draws.

The offer is only eligible on pre-game wagers with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), and the score must be 0-0 after 90 minutes to qualify.

QuinnBet Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Minimum £5 return Low stake-to-bonus ratio Mitigates losses Inferior to the market’s top sign-up offers

Some sportsbooks offer sign-up promotions with stake-to-bonus ratios exceeding 350%. It’s hard not to understand the immediate value in these promotions and why new bettors hurry to redeem them.

However, there isn’t an endless supply of sportsbooks that are generous enough to offer new bettors £30 to £40 in free bets. At which point, bettors should consider new ways to minimise their potential losses.

QuinnBet’s ‘Get 50% Back Up to £25’ sign-up offer effectively manages the risk of wagering for bettors who’ve already redeemed the market’s most lucrative promotions.

Bettors receive 50% of the net loss accumulated during their opening three wagers with the sportsbook, up to £25. Essentially, if a bettor placed three bets that have a combined stake of £50, and each of which lost, they’d receive a £25 free bet.

However, the bettor’s goal isn’t to secure free bets. The returns on three separate wagers totalling £50 could be substantial and vastly exceed £25; the free bet offer exists to enable bettors to make riskier choices without losing their entire stake.

While the goal isn’t to secure free bets, this promotion allows bettors to place wagers with some protection against losses. Including potential returns from the free bet, a bettor cannot lose more than half of their initial stake..

Meanwhile, bettors who make a profit during their opening three wagers or only make a loss of £5 are still entitled to a £5 free bet.

Our Experience with QuinnBet

While QuinnBet is a large and reputable sportsbook, I noticed its sign-up offer through its sponsorship partnerships with various EFL and SPL clubs, including Millwall and Hibernian.

I viewed QuinnBet’s offer as a unique opportunity to mitigate the potential losses of my next three wagers. During my first bet, I placed a £20 stake on Manchester City to beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup final, which returned £41 to me.

However, later that day, I also placed £10 wagers on Tottenham to beat Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United to beat Sunderland, both of which lost.

As such, QuinnBet returned 50% of my losses from my opening day of wagering as free bets, which amounted to £10. The free bets were applied to my account almost immediately, which meant that I could place a £10 wager on Italy to beat Northern Ireland, securing me returns of £13.

Across my first four wagers with QuinnBet, I made a profit of £14, despite losing half of the bets that I placed. That encouraged me to continue betting with QuinnBet, which runs smoothly on a 4.3-star-rated iOS app.

The platform’s intuitive interface enabled me to navigate it effortlessly, respond quickly to in-game scenarios, and enjoy placing bets for entertainment purposes.

With a highly-rated customer service team, which I did not need to use due to the platform’s strong performance, QuinnBet is a sportsbook that I’d recommend to newcomers and experienced bettors alike.

QuinnBet Payment Methods

QuinnBet offers fast payouts with multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, and Revolut.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Apple Pay Free £10 £2,000 Instant Revolut Free £10 £2,000 Instant Bank Transfer Free £10 £2,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Apple Pay Free £10 £2,000 Within 24 hours Revolut Free £10 £2,000 Within 24 hours Bank Transfer Free £10 £2,000 Within 24 hours

QuinnBet Sign Up Offer Summary

QuinnBet’s ‘Up to £25 Back’ sign-offer may not be as lucrative as equivalents advertised by BetMGM, Unibet, and Betfred, among others, but it’s effective in mitigating losses.

For bettors who’ve already redeemed several of the market’s most lucrative sign-up offers, QuinnBet’s promotion is a risk-averse option for placing their next three bets.

Bettors cannot make a loss which is greater than 50% of their initial stake, making the sign-up offer a good opportunity to place risky or experimental wagers.

The sportsbook’s value extends beyond an alluring sign-up offer; its 4.3-star-rated mobile app is efficient and well-designed, football promotions for existing customers are plentiful, and customer service teams are responsive and understanding.

Bookmaker Offer Get 50% Back up to £25 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3 / 5 Payment Methods 4 / 5

QuinnBet Sign Up Offer FAQs

Who is eligible for the QuinnBet £25 sign-up offer?

New UK customers aged 18+ who haven’t previously claimed a QuinnBet Welcome Offer.

How do I claim the 50% back free bet up to £25?

Deposit £10+, place three qualifying bets at minimum odds of 2.00 on your first day, and incur a net loss.

What counts as qualifying bets for the promotion?

One initial bet of £10+ and two further bets at least 50% of your largest stake, all at minimum evens (2.00) odds.

When and how is the Free Bet credited?

Free Bets are applied the next day and valid for 7 days.

Can existing QuinnBet customers use this offer?

No, the promotion is exclusively for new customers on their first-day wagers.

+